Kagan: Wireless growth, innovation to accelerate with COVID-19

Wireless is a critically important industry to our economy and society. And it is becoming even stronger and more important thanks to COVID-19. Certain industries will take a while to recover. Other industries are key during this crisis and going forward. Let’s take a closer look at different sections and players in the wireless industry.

This is important information for workers, customers, investors and executives. Wireless has been an incredibly important industry over the last several decades. 5G is the next chapter in the wireless story and this is very important to the wireless industry, but also for many other industries.

Think Healthcare like telehealth, automotive like self-driving cars or autonomous vehicles and more. Other industries will join the 5G parade in the next several years.

Wireless industry will be more important after coronavirus

As important as growth in wireless is, COVID-19 will create even more demand from more industries. Everything will intensify and wireless will be at the center of the storm. The work with the healthcare industry will accelerate.

Last week, the FCC implemented a new fund that will help TeleMedicine grow even faster. This will be for both wireless and wire line networks all over the country.

Suddenly, telehealth is on the front-burner and will begin to get plenty of attention going forward from the media, investors, workers and partners.

AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile growing in importance in wireless and wire line

This will be great news for wireless companies, large and small. These are companies like AT&T Mobility, Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile and more. This is also great news for landline networks like AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, Spectrum and Altice.

The demand for access will be critical going forward so each service provider will have to continue to up-their-game with regards to quality, reliability and speed.

The same growth news for equipment and network building companies like Qualcomm, Ericsson, Intel and others will also be big winners in this newer and advanced area.

Plus, companies that help wireless carriers deliver new services to their customers to make them more competitive, like KORE and Synchronoss Technologies.

Qualcomm, Intel, Synchronoss, KORE and others growing in wireless importance

We will see a huge wave of innovation in the next few years. More than we ever expected.

All these companies and more will make it easier for patients to visit with doctors from the safety of their own home. This will not eliminate doctor visits, but it will reduce the number of appointments patients have to go to.

And during times like the COVID-19 pandemic, it makes it possible for the patient to remain home, safe and sound, while still seeing their doctor at a distance using wireless technology.

This same technology will make it easier for people to work from home either by choice or if they have to.

Telemedicine will help FirstNet and first responders

This will also help FirstNet and other first responders provide better care to the patient on the way to the hospital using this technology.

Wireless carriers already have temporary cell sites which move around during high traffic events like concerts or disasters. This brings increased connectivity to their customers can make a call, send an email or text or use the web.

The upgrade to 5G is underway. However, I believe because of this pandemic, the need is now clear and the transformation from 4G to 5G will only accelerate.

Expect more innovation, more quickly than ever before. The US Government is moving mountains creating a fertile growth path ahead for this new technology going forward.

This is important to understand for wireless networks, smartphone and tablet makers, network builders and equipment makers for other industries like healthcare, automotive and more.

This is important for workers, customers and investors to understand so they can keep riding this next change wave. Keep your eye on this space as it will most likely see rapid growth and plenty of new opportunities going forward.