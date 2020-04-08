Will 5G Change the World? Peter Linder, Ericsson (Ep. 1)

YOU ARE AT:5GWill 5G Change the World? Peter Linder, Ericsson (Ep. 1)
Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Linder tracks the move from non-standalone 5G to standalone 5G

Welcome to the inaugural episode of “Will 5G Change the World?” a weekly podcast where I engage with a wide variety of industry experts to answer that important question. Our guest this week is Peter Linder, head of 5G marketing for Ericsson in North America.

For inquiries about guesting on “Will 5G Change the World?” please reach out to Sean Kinney at skinney@rcrwireless.com

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

