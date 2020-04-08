Will 5G Change the World? Peter Linder, Ericsson (Ep. 1)

Linder tracks the move from non-standalone 5G to standalone 5G

Welcome to the inaugural episode of “Will 5G Change the World?” a weekly podcast where I engage with a wide variety of industry experts to answer that important question. Our guest this week is Peter Linder, head of 5G marketing for Ericsson in North America.

For inquiries about guesting on “Will 5G Change the World?” please reach out to Sean Kinney at skinney@rcrwireless.com

Stay updated on the latest happenings in 5G with these exclusive reports from our Editor in Chief Sean Kinney.