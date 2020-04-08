YOU ARE AT:5G5G still a boring mystery to majority of consumers: Report
5g consumer confused

5G still a boring mystery to majority of consumers: Report

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
5GCarriers

According to a survey, 65.7% of consumers aren’t very excited about 5G

Now that Sprint and T-Mobile have officially merged into the “New T-Mobile,” cellular signal booster provider Waveform wanted to explore the ramifications of such a major overhaul in the U.S. telecoms industry, as well as consumer understanding of emerging 5G services.

Waveform’s online survey of 1,065 American adults showed that only 32.8% of consumers questioned understand the benefits of 5G “very clearly” or “extremely clearly.” The company stated that while this represents an increase from the 21.2% that reported the same in an October 2018 survey, it seems that the minority of users still don’t totally get 5G.

The majority of respondents — 67.2% — said they understand 5G “somewhat clearly,” “not so clearly” or “not at all clearly.”

Similarly, and perhaps as a result, more than half — 65.7% — of consumers said they weren’t very excited about 5G, representing only a minor increase in excitement about 5G compared to October 2018, when 70.1% said they weren’t “very” or “extremely” excited, causing the company to conclude in its report that a better understanding of 5G’s benefits hasn’t to translate into customer interest.

5G isn’t a single thing and carrier offerings certainly haven’t been straightforward (just take a look at AT&T’s three versions of 5G, one of which is called 5GE, but is really upgraded 4G), a fact that is most likely contributing substantially to consumer confusion — and in some cases, hostility, as conspiracy theories about the new technology continue to circulate.

An interesting detail that Waveform’s survey uncovered is that T-Mobile and Sprint users demonstrated a “meaningfully higher excitement about 5G,” with 22% of T-Mobile and 19% of Sprint subscribers reporting being “extremely excited” about 5G, compared to just 12% of Verizon and 16% of AT&T subscribers.

Again, this could be related to how clearly each carrier is marketing their 5G offerings.

Not to pick on AT&T again, but Waveform is under the impression that AT&T has the most to lose following the Sprint/T-Mo merger. According to the survey, 28.8% of AT&T customers polled expressed interest in switching to the New T-Mobile, while slightly fewer current Verizon customers — 25.3% — showed the same interest. More significantly, 45.3% of Verizon customers said they were definitely “not interested” in moving to the New T-Mobile at all, whereas 37.7% of AT&T customers said the same.

Screen Shot 2020 04 07 at 1.39.53 PM

Waveform speculated Verizon’s slight lead in customer loyalty might have something to do with the carrier’s ability to provide better in-building coverage than its competitors. According to the survey, 38% of Verizon subscribers reported having “very good signal” at home, and only 7% reported having “bad signal” or “very bad signal.”

A quick comparison shows that Verizon is the clear winner here as 24% of AT&T customers reported “very good signal,” while 23% of T-Mobile customers and 26% of Sprint customers reported the same.

And of course, as the COVID-19 lockdown continues, reliable indoor cellular coverage is becoming a critical lifeline connecting Americans to the much-missed outside world and their loved ones, making Verizon’s lead in this area over its competitors something worth noting, particularly as the “New T-Mobile” promises to shake up the industry.

Previous article
Rakuten Mobile launches 4G services in Japan through virtualized network
Next article
AIS 5G, robots join the COVID-19 fight in Thailand

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats