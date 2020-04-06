Samsung demos world’s first video call on AWS

Samsung: ‘MCPTX opens a new horizon in advancing public safety’

Samsung Electronics announced the successful demonstration of the world’s first video call on Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform using Mission Critical Push-to Talk, Data and Video (MCPTX), a communications capability developed specifically for first responders.

Based on 3GPP Release 14 specifications, the AWS demonstration was conducted at the Samsung lab in Korea and included Samsung’s latest MCPTX solutions, its MCPTX service platform, as well as the Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro – a smartphone designed to be rugged and secure enough for first responders.

“This demonstration showcases how Samsung’s Mission Critical Communications solutions can manage public crises and be readily deployed on public cloud platforms,” said Wonil Roh, senior vice president and head of product strategy.

In a press release, Samsung states that by surpassing the data and video capabilities of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) technology, MCPTX “opens a new horizon in advancing public safety.” Using the technology, first responders can simultaneously connect with hundreds of fellow responders with easy exchange of videos, images, files and more during an emergency, improving situational awareness and information accuracy during a disaster or safety threat.

In addition, Samsung claimed that the demonstration “highlights the key benefits that public cloud networks can bring to an MCPTX deployment” by enabling rapid deployment and bringing a new level of scalability, reliability and flexibility of public safety networks.

“AWS offers a proven infrastructure with the greatest scalability, which enables network operators to offer reliable 5G services that will continue to scale, even during the greatest capacity strains.” said Amir Rao, head of global solution portfolio and tech alliances for Telco industry at AWS. “AWS offers a ubiquitous cloud programming model through its public availability zones and AWS Outpost services, which can be deployed at the Telco Operators data center or network edge locations.”

Samsung’s MCPTX customers will have the option to deploy the solution on their on-premise servers or AWS cloud platform, said the company.