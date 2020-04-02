Three Hong Kong operators kick off 5G services

China Mobile Hong Kong, Hutchinson and HKT have launched commercial 5G services in Hong Kong as of April 1.

Along with SmarTone, the operators had acquired 200 megahertz of 3.5 GHz spectrum for HKD1 billion ($129 million) in mid-October 2019. These 5G licenses will be valid for a 15-year period.

In a statement, China Mobile Hong Kong said that its 5G network will cover the entire Hong Kong city – 90% of the major Central and Western, Wan Chai, and Causeway Bay Districts; nearly 90% of the Kwun Tong District; and close to 80% of the Tsuen Wan District.

China Mobile Hong Kong highlighted that it had carried out a 5G standalone network trial in November last year, which allows for the provision of network slicing services.

“Different slices can provide customized private network services and a diverse mix of 5G applications for corporate customers, making it easier to facilitate different projects within the financial, real estate, and property management sectors, coming up in the near future,” the carrier said in a release. The operator also founded “The Greater Bay Area 5G Industry Alliance” in August last year to promote the sharing of business opportunities as well as the joint research and development of products and services based on 5G communication technology, innovation, and industry standards.

3 Hong Kong, the mobile arm of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong, noted that its 5G base stations are served by a 10 Gbps optical-fiber backhaul network, and that its 5G service is expected to cover the entire territory within the year. Phase-one will see outdoor coverage initially serving Wan Chai, Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui, Mongkok, Sham Shui Po, Shatin and Tai Po. Indoor coverage will include the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, as well as Hongkong Land’s Grade-A shopping malls such as the Landmark Atrium, One and Two Exchange Square, Chater House, Alexandra House and Prince’s Building. Phrase-two will extend outdoor coverage to Island South, Island East, Central and Western District, Yau Tsim Mong, Kowloon City, Wong Tai Sin, Kwun Tong, Kwai Tsing, Tsuen Wan, Tuen Mun, Yuen Long, North District, Sai Kung and Islands District.

“By combining 5G technology with artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) concept and big data, and applying the sum of the parts comprehensively, we will achieve massive connectivity and redefine mobile communications – creating a superlative all-round 5G user experience for all,” said the company’s Executive Director and CEO Kenny Koo.

Meanwhile, HKT had previously said that 5G coverage will initially reach 11 of Hong Kong’s 18 districts.

HKT and 3 Hong Kong offer Samsung S20 series and Huawei Mate XS 5G smartphones, while China Mobile Hong Kong’s line-up only includes compatible devices from Samsung.

The three telcos did not provide specific information about the number of 5G base stations already deployed to provide coverage in Hong Kong.

SmarTone, which is yet to announce a date for the launch of 5G services, yesterday announced an agreement to use Hong Kong Broadband Network’s all-fiber backhaul to connect 5G base stations.