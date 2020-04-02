Cloud gaming has been called a “killer” consumer use case for 5G time and time again

China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) is following KT and Vodafone’s lead and teaming up with cloud gaming specialist Ubitus to launch a 5G cloud gaming service on its network. The gaming service, called UGAME, is now available to China Mobile customers on mobile and UTV devices and is part of a larger strategy to attract more 5G subscribers by offering advanced performance powered by CMHK’s 5G network.

The launch makes CMHK the first operator in Hong Kong to launch such a service.

“Bringing new business model, technological strengths and global connections in the gaming industry meet with CMHK leading position in Hong Kong, we expect consumers will enjoy the next level cloud gaming and pioneer 5G services,” Wesley Kuo, CEO of Ubitus, commented.

Delivered through China Mobile’s 5G service plan, the gaming offering leverages the company’s 5G infrastructure, providing users with access to nearly a hundred 5G cloud games without the need to download or install said games. Further, there is no capacity limit associated with hardware equipment and devices.

Additionally, China Mobile is transforming its flagship store, located in Central, into a 5G cloud gaming e-sports UGAME Experience Zone, giving the public an opportunity to try 5G gaming first-hand.

Sean Lee, director and chief executive officer of China Mobile Hong Kong, revealed that current tests show that CMHK’s 5G network has a latency of less than 10 milliseconds, a download speed exceeding 1Gbps, and an upload speed of over 130 Mbps.

Cloud gaming has been called a “killer” consumer use case for 5G time and time again. RCR Wireless News has personally heard it from Cisco’s Lead Global Systems Architect 5G Ron Malenfant back in November and, as recently as last week, from Nokia’s Global Head of Mobile Networks Marketing Sandro Tavares, who claimed that 5G is going do for cloud gaming what LTE did for video streaming.

“5G brings the performance and the latency that gaming requires, and then if you add cloud gaming on top of that, you’re breaking a huge adoption barrier for gaming that exists rights now,” Sandro said.