Comparing two new 5G handsets: ZTE Axon 11 and Nokia 8.3 5G

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G offer 5G connectivity at a more affordable price point

In a conversation that took place a few weeks ago, Ericsson’s Peter Linder, head of 5G marketing in North America, told RCR Wireless News that there is a great deal of momentum behind the development of 5G devices. Further, according to Kashif Hussain, director of marketing at VIAVI Solutions, this momentum is paramount to widespread 5G adoption. When it comes to 5G-capable handsets, specifically, this last week has seen the announcement of two new 5G additions to the growing list, ZTE’s Axon 11 5G and the Nokia 8.3 5G.

The Axon 11

The Axon 11 is ZTE’s third 5G-capable phone and is being advertised as a mid-range device, which makes sense as China has been serious about producing more affordable next-generation smartphones.

The phone is supported by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 processor, with the base model sporting 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, making it an impressive piece of hardware for mid-range. Additional specs include a 4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0, USB-C, a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with curved glass and Bluetooth 5.1.

The Nokia 8.3

The announcement of HMD Global’s—branded as Nokia—smartphone, which was originally intended for the canceled Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, was instead delivered via livestream.

The most standout feature of the Nokia 8.3 5G is that it supports bands in every country with 5G networks, making it the world’s first truly global 5G phone.

The phone appears designed for gamers as it is not just powered by the Snapdragon 765 mobile platform, as the Axon 11 is, but by the Snapdragon 765G mobile platform, which is the chipmaker’s more game-focused product.

Snapdragon 765 vs 765G

When compared to the 765, the 765G boasts smoother frame rates, a further 20% boost to graphics performance, and can handle slightly higher GPU clocks and a CPU peak speed boost to 2.4GHz due to “speed binned” chips. The chipset also supports 120Hz display refresh rates at FHD+ resolutions and 10-bit HDR gaming.

Beyond this, though, the two models of the Snapdragon 765 have the same core features, such as Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon X52 5G modem that reportedly achieves peak download speeds of 3.6Gbps, dynamic spectrum sharing support, SA and NSA and sub-6GHz and mmWave bands for global markets.

And most notably, both the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G offer 5G connectivity at a more affordable price point, a critical aspect due to the undeniable fact that the availability of multiple 5G handsets at multiple price points will spur network growth because it has a direct impact on subscriptions.