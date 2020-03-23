Huawei, China Unicom deploy 5G LampSite 300 MHz digital indoor system

5G LampSite 300 MHz digital indoor system supports network sharing between China Unicom Beijing and China Telecom Beijing

China Unicom Beijing and Huawei said that they have jointly completed the world’s first commercial installation of the telecom equipment provider’s small cell 5G LampSite 300 MHz digital indoor system. The system, deployed at the Beijing Long Distance Call Building, supports network sharing between China Unicom Beijing and China Telecom Beijing and provides a downlink rate of up to 3.4 Gbps.

According to Huawei, the 5G LampSite module increases mobile network capacity by three times by leveraging 300 megahertz of spectrum between 3.3-3.6 GHz and 4T4R multi-antenna technology.

Marvin Chen, president of Huawei’s DIS Product Line, also said that the system “incorporates a number of innovations in the chipset technology, algorithms and system design.”

This is not the first indoor 5G coverage project that China Unicom Beijing and Huawei have tackled together. The pair collaborated to develop a 4G digital indoor coverage network at the Beijing Capital International Airport. More recently, they established a 5G smart airport at the Daxing International Airport, which the companies said enables check-in and security clearance via facial recognition and provide a paperless luggage service.

China Unicom Beijing and Huawei stated that they will further collaborate on the “5G Capital” project, allowing the companies to jointly work on verification and commercial applications of the latest 5G technologies and business models.

5G is dramatically picking up steam in China, with a recent study by the GSMA predicting that 5G technology will account for almost half of China’s overall mobile connections by 2025, putting its adoption rate on a par with other leading 5G markets such as Japan, South Korea and the U.S.