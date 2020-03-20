YOU ARE AT:5GT-Mobile adds 10 markets to its 5G network
t-mobile 5g network
Image: T-Mobile US

T-Mobile adds 10 markets to its 5G network

The T-Mobile 5G network uses 600 MHz spectrum

Mere days after expanding its 5G network to seven new markets, T-Mobile has announced an additional 10 new markets to the list of locations with its next-gen coverage.

The markets added last week were: Folly Beach, SC; Lonaconing, MD; Old Fort, NC;  Reynoldsville, PA;  Mercersburg, PA; Perryopolis, PA and Tallulah, LA.

The markets added yesterday are Cordes Lakes, AZ; Ault, CO; Bloomfield, IN; Versailles, IN; Hampton, IA; Hatch, NM; Four Bridges, OH;  Hennessey, OK; Hood River, OR and Newburg, WI.

T-Mobile’s 5G coverage uses 600 MHz spectrum and is compatible with the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren.

Two expansions occurring so closely together perhaps shows that T-Mobile is really ramping up 5G deployment.

And they’re not the only one.

While AT&T’s 5G network is not as far-reaching as T-Mobile’s, its mmWave 5G Plus service is now available to users with a Galaxy S20 Plus or Galaxy S20 Ultra. The 5G Plus service is currently available in 35 markets. Verizon now has 34 cities—as well a number of stadiums and arenas—with 5G coverage under its belt. Further, U.S. Cellular began launching its 5G network in parts of Wisconsin and Iowa on March 6, with recent deployments including Racine, WI and Carroll, IA.

In other T-Mobile news, the carrier is renting additional 600 MHz spectrum as the coronavirus is forcing more Americans to work and study from home, a reality that is expected to put more pressure on mobile networks.

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

