Carriers close stores, pledge to not cut off service during COVID-19 pandemic

Mobile network operator retail operations are being hit hard, as carriers close down in efforts to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

T-Mobile US has closed 80% of its retail-branded stores through at least March 31, including all of its mall-based locations. AT&T announced that it is temporarily shutting down 40% of its retail locations yesterday, while Sprint has closed 71% of its stores. Verizon is closing an unspecified percentage of stores.

“While this was not an easy decision, maintaining safety and promoting personal wellness in our store environments makes this the right thing to do,” Sprint said in announcing its closures. It also added that its network team is expanding capacity, coverage and roaming access with T-Mobile to thousands of additional locations over the next 60 days.”

Carrier stores that are open are operating with reduced hours and implementing social-distancing measures, such as limiting the number of customers who can be in the store at one time. Each of the carriers is urging customers to try resolving issues through their websites or apps before calling in to customer service centers or visiting the stores which remain open.

“I don’t think any of us have ever experienced a situation quite like this one,” wrote Jeff McElfresh, AT&T Communications CEO, in a blog post updating the latest on AT&T’s response to the pandemic. “The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected virtually every American, upended the engines of commerce, closed schools and some businesses, and disrupted the rhythms of our daily lives.”

Each of the carrier has said it is boosting work from home among its employees who are able to. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has been asking telecom service providers to commit to the “Keep Americans Connected pledge”, which includes not terminate service and waiving late fees for the next 60 days.

Carriers including Verizon and T-Mobile US have also asked the Federal Communications Commission for special permission to boost their spectrum capacity through accessing unused spectrum from other license holders to agree to it; T-Mobile US said this morning that it has “successfully deployed additional 600 MHz spectrum from multiple companies, effectively doubling total 600 MHz LTE capacity across the nation. This boost will help ensure T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and partner customers can stay connected during this critical time.”

“These aren’t simple decisions, but they are the right ones,” T-Mobile US President and COO Mike Sievert said in an email to employees which was made public. “We’ve said it before – the service we provide to keep our customers connected is essential, particularly right now. This is not a time to focus on tackling the competition. This is our time to focus on our community and do our part to stop COVID-19 from spreading.”

McElfresh said that AT&T has prioritized its field techs’ work: the first priority is network/service repair, second priority is broadband installation for healthcare providers, first responders, government and other “essential business and service providers.” The company will provide other installations as resources allow.

Verizon has said that so far, its fiber and wireless networks “have been able to meet the shifting demands of customers and continue to perform well,” although it did note that it had its engineers add capacity “in small pockets where there has been a significant increase in usage.” Verizon announced plans to boost its capex, bumping the range of expected investments from $17 – $18 billion to $17.5 – $18.5 billion in 2020.

“Verizon is closely monitoring network usage in the most impacted areas. We will work with and prioritize network demand in assisting many U.S. hospitals, first responders and government agencies, as needed,” the company said in an update posted today. In retail stores which remain open, it is reducing staff by 50% to maintain social distancing and allow more people to work from home, but paying employees for missed shifts, the carrier said.

“Balancing our employees’ safety against the need to continue to support critical services and infrastructure is paramount,” said CEO Hans Vestberg in a statement.

In related news, AT&T says that it is bolstering its capacity for FirstNet subscribers in response to the outbreak. The carrier said that it has deployed assets, optimized its network or provided FirstNet-enabled devices in locations around the country which are the focus of the outbreak or local response, such as airports, federal emergency operations centers or public safety centers and quarantine zones. Some of those locations include the port of Oakland, California, as well as Riverside and San Diego; New Haven, Connecticut; Nassau County, New York; San Antonio, Texas; and multiple locations in Georgia: Atlanta, Fulton County, Marietta, and Rutledge.