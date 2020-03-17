Nokia adds 5G, edge capabilities to WING offering

Nokia has announced that it is adding 5G and edge capabilities to its Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) managed service.

In a release, the Finnish vendor said that this upgrade enables operators to offer 5G IoT services without having to invest in global infrastructure.

Nokia touts its WING service as helping operators to capture early IoT market share without having to make investments in infrastructure, because of its pay-as-you-go business model that enablss the scaling of 5G IoT services. With Nokia WING innovations, operators can serve their enterprise customers providing 5G IoT services with ultra-low latency and high security, the vendor said.

With Nokia WING, operators will also be able to leverage new business models and tap into industries such as connected cars, critical public services, and real-time industrial monitoring and control, as well as remote healthcare, the company added.

Nokia also said it has invested in a 5G WING lab in Dallas, Texas, to which operators around the globe can connect and begin testing 5G IoT use cases.

As part of the 5G introduction, Nokia said that WING allows the user plane functions to be separated and extended to the far network edge or to enterprise premises, ensuring ultra-low latency. In parallel, this distributed WING infrastructure can be enhanced with multi-access edge computing (MEC) technology, improving the ability to support compute-intensive IoT services such as AR/VR maintenance, and cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) use cases.

Nokia also said that network slicing can be introduced via WING’s cloud native architecture in order to realize the full potential of these diverse use cases,.

“The innovative Nokia WING infrastructure offers superior IoT service experience through global network presence, unified orchestration and consistent service level agreements to operators’ enterprise customers,” said Ankur Bhan, head of WING Business at Nokia. “We have now upgraded WING’s global architecture to 5G to further help operators to monetize IoT opportunities faster and cost-effectively in the 5G era. We are actively working with operators, who have a global enterprise customer base and need to address their increasing needs for secure, low-latency IoT use cases across geographical borders.”

“5G holds great promise but the cost and complexity of building a dedicated, global 5G infrastructure to support IoT services is a major obstacle for CSPs,” said Brian Partridge, VP of applied infrastructure and DevOps channel at 451 Research. “The features and performance of 5G can help digitally transform industries like transportation, healthcare, and manufacturing over the next several years and CSPs are eager to establish new value chain positions in these markets. We expect such managed services that demonstrate success in accelerating the ‘time-to-value’ or de-risking 5G investment for both enterprises and CSPs will generate strong demand.”