YOU ARE AT:5GFrance likely to allow Huawei in non-core parts of 5G networks: Report
5G France

France likely to allow Huawei in non-core parts of 5G networks: Report

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
5GBusinessCarriersEMEANetwork InfrastructureWireless

 

France’s cybersecurity agency, ANSSI, is expected to allow local operators to use equipment from Chinese vendor Huawei for the deployment of 5G networks in the country, Reuters reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

The sources said ANSSI had decided to approve the use of Huawei equipment, but only for non-core parts of 5G networks, which pose less risks in terms of security.

“They don’t want to ban Huawei, but the principle is: ‘Get them out of the core mobile network’,” Reuters quoted one of the sources as saying.

According to the report, local telcos Bouygues Telecom and Altice Europe’s SFR are using equipment of Huawei in their networks. Meanwhile, Orange has selected European vendors Nokia and Ericsson for the deployment of its 5G network infrastructure.

This strategy to be adopted by the French government would be in line with the U.K.’s similar decision at the start of this year.

In January, the U.K. government decided to allow Chinese vendor Huawei to continue providing equipment to local 5G networks but with certain restrictions. The Chinese vendor was to be banned from supplying kit to sensitive “core” parts of 5G networks; it will be limited to a minority presence of no more than 35% in the 5G radio access network.

The U.K. government also said that high-risk vendors will be excluded from sensitive geographic locations, such as nuclear sites and military bases. UK officials said that they would seek to legislate at the earliest opportunity to put in place the powers necessary to implement the new telecoms security framework.

Local carriers Vodafone and BT are already using Huawei’s equipment in their 5G networks.

European governments have been facing pressure from the U.S. government to block the Chinese vendor over security allegations as Washington considers that Beijing uses Huawei for spying purposes.

U.S. officials have warned European governments that allowing Huawei in 5G networks could affect intelligence sharing may be affected.

Also in January, the European Commission (EC) announced a joint “toolbox” of mitigating measures agreed upon by EU member states to address security risks related to the rollout of 5G technology.

Through the toolbox, the member states are committing to move forward in a joint manner based on an objective assessment of identified risks and proportionate mitigating measures.

The EC said that the toolbox addresses all risks identified in the EU coordinated assessment, including risks related to non-technical factors, such as the risk of interference from non-EU state or state-backed actors through the 5G supply chain.

In the toolbox conclusions, member states agreed to strengthen security requirements, to assess the risk profiles of suppliers, to apply relevant restrictions for suppliers considered to be high-risk, including necessary exclusions for key assets considered as critical and sensitive (such as the core network functions), and to have strategies in place to ensure the diversification of vendors.

 

Previous article
CommScope deploys fiber for Allegiant Stadium?s DAS, Wi-Fi APs
Next article
UK carrier EE reaches 71 locations with 5G coverage

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats