ZTE works with partners to deploy 5G-based apps to help combat Covid-19

5G for remote collaboration, healthcare as Covid-19 prompts self-distancing

Chinese vendor ZTE is currently working with industry partners to deploy innovative applications such as new media, distance education, and security in the 5G industry to fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement sent to RCR Wireless News, the Chinese vendor noted that the widespread of Coronavirus will further promote remote collaboration in various industries such as education, medical care, industrial manufacturing, and logistics.

“ZTE works with operators to ensure the construction of the communication networks. ZTE and the operators jointly completed the communication network construction of the emergency specialty field hospitals across China, established 5G remote consultation and other emergency network guarantees, built and secured 4G / 5G networks in 68 hospitals in 23 provinces across the country, such as Wuhan’s Leishenshan Hospital, Huoshenshan Hospital, and Huanggang Dabieshan Regional Medical Center. In 24 hours, the construction of high-definition video conference systems at three key hospitals in Wuhan and 26 designated hospitals was completed,” ZTE said

ZTE also noted that it cooperates with local operators in Hubei, Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, Jiangxi and other places to open 5G remote consultation and mobile diagnosis and treatment services. On January 26, the first 5G remote consultation in three locations across the country was realized. In addition to disease treatment, daily psychological counseling services can also be provided, the vendor said.

“Based on ZTE’s big data technology, the three major domestic operators can provide itineraries for mass mobile phone users. ZTE uses temperature measurement equipment that integrates intelligent video, AI, and thermal imaging to release an intelligent video cloud epidemic prevention and control solution. It installs intelligent sensing equipment at key locations for epidemic prevention inspection, reducing manual investment, reducing infection risks and related costs.”

The 5G network combines AI, robotics and other technologies to support the indoor distribution of infectious disease rooms and reduce the risk of infection.

Affected by the Coronavirus, schools and educational institutions across China have launched online courses and implemented distance education. ZTE said it has helped China Mobile launch the home cloud classroom business quickly, and to introduce massive educational resources.

“The existing 5G network cannot meet some special applications, and the customization capabilities for different industries are insufficient. To solve these problems, both the construction of 5G networks and the layout of infrastructure such as edge computing must be accelerated. At the same time, it is also necessary to accelerate the construction of 5G SA core networks, supporting network slicing capabilities, network customization and capability opening for applications in different industries,” the company said.

“In addition to the 5G network itself, the basic technology and equipment capabilities related to 5G applications, such as terminals, robots, and AI algorithms, need to be further improved by the whole industry.”