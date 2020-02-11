YOU ARE AT:5GVerizon opens new 5G Lab in London
Virgin Media

Verizon opens new 5G Lab in London

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
5GBusinessCarriersEMEAWireless

 

Verizon has opened a new 5G Lab and production studio in London to support its international business and media customers, the U.S. carrier said in a release.

This new opening represents the company’s first 5G-enabled facility outside the United States.

The lab, which is now open for business, is located at Verizon’s Mid City Place office in central London, and offers a live Verizon 5G-enabled environment where organizations can develop and test 5G applications and experiences.

Verizon’s 5G Labs are designed to allow start-ups, academics, companies and organizations work with Verizon in the new facility to explore the potential of 5G network technology and co-create new applications and hardware.

Organizations visiting the lab can see existing 5G use cases and experiences in action, and can also work with the Verizon team to develop 5G-enabled applications, the carrier said.

Potential use cases include exploring how autonomous vehicles, smart communities, virtual healthcare, smart manufacturing, the industrial Internet of Things, immersive education, augmented and virtual reality and responsive gaming can be enhanced with 5G’s speeds, massive bandwidth and low latency, Verizon said.

“Verizon has proven expertise in delivering 5G in the U.S.,” said Tami Erwin, group CEO for Verizon Business. “One of the best ways of unleashing the true possibilities of 5G is getting it into the hands of innovators and visionaries. Our London facility enables our international customers to benefit from this expertise as they look to deploy 5G-enabled applications and experiences.”

The London Lab showcases a selection of 5G-enabled use cases across a number of different verticals, including advertising and entertainment, education, manufacturing, medical, retail, utilities and venues, according to Verizon. These include a mobile command center, an augmented shopping experience and smart retail shelving and an intelligent asset management.

In addition, Verizon plans to open a 5G-enabled production studio in London in April 2020 to complement the 5G Lab facility. The studio will offer a space where Verizon Media’s owned and operated brands, as well as its partners and customers, can produce premium quality, 3D content including virtual and augmented reality experiences using state-of-the-art facilities like volumetric capture, motion capture and AR broadcast. It is also 5G-enabled, providing an incubator space for innovative creative companies to test and learn about how they can build content in the future that benefits from its capabilities to transmit massive amounts of data almost instantaneously.

Verizon already operates 5G Labs in the United States in New York, Washington D.C., Cambridge (MA), San Jose, and Los Angeles. The company also opened a 5G First Responder Lab within its Washington D.C. facility, and a 5G sports training facility within its Los Angeles facility.

Previous article
Ventev launches new antennas to improve connectivity in warehouses
Next article
Zain ends 2019 with 2,600 5G towers across Saudi Arabia

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats