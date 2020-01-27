ZTE, China Telecom complete 5G remote diagnosis of new coronavirus

ZTE also working with China Mobile on hospital network in Wuhan

ZTE Corporation and China Telecom have realized what it claims to be China’s first 5G remote diagnosis of the new coronavirus pneumonia backed up with the latest 5G technology, ZTE said in a release.

The first cases of the pneumonia-like virus were reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019. Since then, the virus has spread to various other countries, including Thailand, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the United States, Australia, France and Taiwan, among others.

According to the on-site situation, ZTE has employed its CPE equipment to commission 5G services by means of outdoor 5G signals while constructing indoor coverage points. On January 25, 5G indoor base stations were built and interconnected, and the conference room for remote diagnosis and treatment in West China Hospital was first connected to the remote diagnosis and treatment system.

On January 26, ZTE completed the construction, optimization, speed test, and commissioning of the 5G indoor distribution system at another core point of the remote diagnosis and treatment system. After the 5G network was commissioned, Sichuan health and health commission, West China Hospital, and Chengdu Public Health Clinic Center conducted remote video consultation.

In accordance with the work arrangement of the Sichuan Health and Health Commission, the 5G remote consultation system will take West China Hospital of Sichuan University as the central node, and be the first batch to access 27 hospitals that have accepted and treated patients. In the next step, ZTE will build China’s first 5G remote diagnosis coronavirus infection system covering three levels: Sichuan province, city, and county, to provide a single network for remote diagnosis in front-line hospitals. In the future, ZTE will carry out video consultation with the Wuhan front-end medical rescue team through the 5G network, so that critical patients in Wuhan can also enjoy expert diagnosis and treatment services in the West China Hospital.

ZTE also announced it is currently helping China Mobile with the network construction in Lei Shen Shan Hospital in Wuhan, to improve the capability to address the new coronavirus pneumonia.

After receiving the notifications of the hospital’s location selection, ZTE and China Mobile have analyzed the current network situation. ZTE has developed a network construction solution, and arranged for technical personnel to carry out network expansion and construction on site on January 26.

In this project, the 5G network has been also commissioned, which can be used for telemedicine support and improve patient treatment efficiency. In the future, capacity expansion and 5G indoor distribution will be carried out simultaneously with the construction of the Lei Shen Shan Hospital.

“In the Wuhan epidemic control battle, ZTE has attached great importance to providing comprehensive support for the supply chain, communications support, and on-site services. ZTE has arranged hundreds of professionals to support operators and for emergency delivery of key equipment spare parts from Shenzhen to ensure the secure and stable operation of the communications network,” ZTE said.

As of Sunday, there were more than 2,700 confirmed cases and at least 80 deaths linked to the 2019-nCoV virus, according to The New York Times.