YOU ARE AT:5GNokia says planned job cut won't impact 5G product development
Nokia 5G

Nokia says planned job cut won’t impact 5G product development

By Juan Pedro Tomás
5GBusinessCarriersWireless

 

Finnish vendor Nokia announced plans to cut 180 jobs in its home country as part of ongoing restructuring efforts designed to slash €500 million ($556 million) from operating costs and increase investment in the fields of 5G and digitalization, the vendor said in a statement.

Nokia said staff reduction negotiations will begin on January 21. The company currently employs around 6,000 people in Finland.

The vendor said that the cuts will not affect development of 5G products at its main factory in Oulu. However, the job cut applies to all Nokia locations in Finland, with the biggest impact expected at the vendor’s headquarters in Espoo.

“The savings program we launched in 2018 has progressed as planned. We will continue to improve our operational capability and ensure the long-term competitiveness of the company. These decisions are not easy and we will do our best to support our staff during the change process,” said Nokia President of Mobile Networks Tommi Uitto.

Nokia had hired 370 employees in Finland last year as part of the company’s 5G efforts, and “plans to continue investing in certain priority areas in Finland,” Uitto added.

The vendor announced its cost saving program in 2018. In its third quarter 2019 earnings statement, the company lowered its original target from €700 million to €500 million.

Last week, Nokia announced that it has reached a total of 63 commercial 5G contracts worldwide.

The company said that some of the customers include AT&T, KDDI, Korea Telecom, LG Uplus, NTT DOCOMO, O2, SK Telecom, SoftBank, Sprint, STC, T-Mobile US, Verizon, Vodafone Italy and Zain Saudi Arabia.

Nokia highlighted that these 63 signed commercial contracts exclude any other type of 5G agreements, such as paid network trials, pilots or demonstrations. Including these agreements, the total number of 5G agreements would reach over 100.

Nokia also claimed to be the only vendor with a globally available end-to-end product portfolio that covers all 5G network elements, including radio, core, cloud and transport as well as management, automation and security. Approximately 60% of Nokia’s 5G customers select more than just New Radio from its end-to-end portfolio, the vendor said.

 

 

Previous articleVodafone’s 5G service already available in 100 places in the UK, Europe
Next articleNetworks go cloud-native and unified with OpenRAN (Reader Forum)

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

Editorial Reports

White Papers

Webinars

Featured Content

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analyst and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2021-2022 RCR Wireless News