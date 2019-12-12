Ericsson provides 5G gear for TDC’s pilot network in Denmark

Ericsson announced it has provided 5G network equipment for a new pilot network that was launched by Dannish carrier TDC in the city of Helsingør, Denmark.

The Swedish vendor said that local partners and municipal customers have been granted access to test new services on the 5G network.

The pilot network went live during a joint Ericsson-TDC in event in Helsingør that featured multiple 5G demonstrations, including an immersive gaming experience.

The network is built using Ericsson’s commercial 5G hardware and software, including Massive MIMO radio (AIR 6488) from Ericsson Radio System.

“The success of this 5G pilot signals great things in store not just for Helsingør but for Denmark as a whole,” said Arun Bansal, president of Europe and Latin America for Ericsson. “The benefits of 5G’s high speeds, low latency, and superior reliability will make a real difference. Ericsson is leading the way on 5G in Europe, so we are pleased to work with partners such as TDC to ensure that their customers in turn also benefit from that leadership and expertise.”

“I am truly excited that TDC, together with Ericsson, is building 5G infrastructure to enable a digital Denmark with the best wireless network. 5G will empower a new era for the digital economy and will allow Denmark to build on its position as a global digital frontrunner,” said Andreas Pfisterer, CEO, TDC NET. “We are very proud to be announcing the successful launch of this pilot network. Together with Ericsson, we are on track to bring 5G coverage to the entire country, allowing Danes to enjoy much faster mobile broadband able to support the ever-growing demands from new services and applications coming to the market.”

In March 2019, Ericsson was chosen by TDC for the rollout of commercial 5G, including managed services, as part of a major network overhaul.

Ericsson also noted that the current 5G pilot network is operating on a 3.5 GHz test license.

Ericsson currently has more than 75 commercial 5G agreements or contracts with unique communication service providers, of which 24 are live networks.

Some key customers include AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile US, US Cellular, Verizon, Swisscom, TDC, Telenor, Vodafone UK, Wind , Etisalat, Optus, Ooredoo, STC, KT, SK Telecom and Telstra.