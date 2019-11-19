Verizon 5G network now in Boston, Houston and Sioux Falls

Recent additions bring total number of cities with the Verizon 5G network to 18

Verizon has added three more cities to its growing nationwide 5G network, as the carrier continues its push towards the launch of its millimeter wave-based 5G service in 30 cities by the end of the year. The three most recent additions, Boston, Houston and Sioux Falls, brings the total number of cities with the carrier’s next-generation network to 18.

Kyle Malady, Verizon’s chief technology officer, commented, “We are building our 5G Ultra Wideband network to support the type of transformative breakthroughs people imagine when they think of next-generation connectivity.”

The initial service will primarily be available in select locations in each city. Boston Verizon customers with 5G phones can see the faster speed in the Fenway area, including along Brookline Avenue near Beth Israel Hospital, as well as around Fenway Park and Northeastern University.

The Orpheum Theatre and Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls will have coverage. In Houston, some of the locations with coverage will include, sections of East Downtown, Uptown, The Galleria Mall, NRG Stadium and BBVA Compass Stadium.

While Verizon is certainly progressing through its 5G rollout plan, AT&T is still in the lead, boasting a whopping 21 cities with 5G service. However, AT&T’s services have been limited to business customers and developers. Sprint and T-Mobile, on the other hand, are lagging behind somewhat, with 5G service in nine and six cities, respectively, as they wait for their merger to be finalized, pending lawsuits from state attorneys general.

Verizon’s last 5G rollout was in September and occurred in parts of New York City, Boise, Idaho and Panama City, Florida.