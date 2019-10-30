YOU ARE AT:Network InfrastructureHuawei, WBA Wi-Fi 6 trial aims to improve higher education
Huawei, WBA Wi-Fi 6 trial aims to improve higher education

By Catherine Sbeglia
WBA CEO: ‘Wi-Fi 6 has the potential to unlock many possibilities for academia’

Huawei and the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) have announced a new Wi-Fi 6 pilot that the two entities are calling “groundbreaking.” The project, consisting of a series of Wi-Fi 6 verification tests at Mondragon University in Spain, is no doubt one of the many trials that WBA CEO Tiago Rodrigues hinted at during a discussion with RCR Wireless News last week at MWC LA.

The Wi-Fi 6 trial aims to improve “education outcomes” by introducing students and teachers to a more immersive educational environment consisting of new technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR). The trial will also include testing Wi-Fi 6 for online live broadcasts and remote education, which a press release about the trial claims are “personalizing the way in which talents are cultivated.”

Universities around the world are in dire need of better connectivity solutions to address density concerns as these environments become more and more burdened with connected devices and increasingly diversified teaching applications.

Huawei and WBA believe that with Wi-Fi 6, colleges and universities will no longer be held back by network factors such as bandwidth and latency.

Jesus Lizarraga, telematics coordinator of Mondragon University confirmed this need, commenting, “Compared with other industries, colleges and universities have a stronger need for Wi-Fi 6. Mondragon University has just deployed the latest Huawei Wi-Fi 6 products, bringing higher bandwidth. We believe that Wi-Fi 6 will help us explore new educational models for the future.”

“Wi-Fi 6 is a technological revolution,” stated Li Xing, vice president of Campus Network Domain, Huawei Data Communication Product Line at the Wireless Global Congress. “Huawei AI-powered AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 products achieve real-time analysis and optimization of networks, greatly improving network quality and providing a ubiquitous ultimate connection experience. Huawei joins hands with WBA to launch a Wi-Fi 6 pilot project, which will significantly improve Wi-Fi services in higher education scenarios.”

According to Rodrigues, CEO of the WBA, Wi-Fi is “an essential part of daily life” and the latest iteration has the potential to “unlock so many possibilities for academia.”

Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology. Before joining Arden Media, she served as an Associate Editor in Advantage Business Marketing's Manufacturing and Research & Development Groups. She studied English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester. She currently lives in Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

