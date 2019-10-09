French regulator approves 11 5G trials using 26 GHz band

26 GHz trial projects include 5G for venues, lighting and transportation

French telecom regulator Arcep has approved the first eleven initiatives to trial 5G technology using the 26 GHz band, the regulator said in a statement.

In January 2019, the French government and Arcep had issued a joint call for the creation of 5G trial platforms that would be open to third parties using the 26 GHz band.

“The call for the creation of trial platforms has enabled more than ten projects to emerge. In addition to telecom industry players (mobile network operators, telecoms equipment suppliers), several projects are led by “verticals” or consortia that do not specialize in telecommunications,” Arcep said. “Some projects are focused on one area in particular: logistics (smart ports, multimodal transport management, traceability), smart city (smart buildings), mobility (in-station services for trains or passengers) or covering sporting events. Other projects have a broader target and plan on hosting any kind of innovative enterprise.”

The regulator said that these licences authorize them to use wide frequency bands for a period of up to three years. The players whose projects were selected must have an operational 5G trial network by 1 January 2021 at the latest, and make it available to third parties to perform their own 5G trials. They must also publish the terms and conditions for accessing the trial network, and provide Arcep with a detailed report on the trials conducted through the platform.

Some of the projects that have been selected include: