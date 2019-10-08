Deutsche Telekom taps Netcracker for network automation solutions

Increasingly complex networks, being built today to ultimately support billions of devices and dynamically provision the appropriate level of service, require network automation solutions to operate. And this paradigm will only compound as 5G matures and consumer and enterprise uptake creates a surge in capacity- and latency-sensitive applications.

In an announcement, Netcracker said DT Germany would use its tech to “automate multi-domain network discovery and visualization; multi-layer traffic optimization; IP and optical backbone provisioning; and multi-vendor network orchestration. By digitalizing these complex functions, DT will gain end-to-end network insight; automate complex service provisioning processes; and massively reduce cost and effort.”

DT started building out 5G in July with an initial focus on Berlin, Bonn, Darmstadt, Hamburg, Leipzig and Munich. The operator said a total of 300 5G base stations in more than 100 locations will be deployed and activated by year-end. DT is planning to light up 5G in the 20 largest Germany cities throughout 2020.

In a recent spectrum auction, Deutsche Telekom obtained 130 megahertz of spectrum in both 2 GHz and 3.6 GHz bands.

As network automation solutions are deployed, one of the primary goals is to gain agility and accelerate the time it takes to deliver a new service. This means operators will increasingly need less workforce dedicated to the network and more workforce focused on software development. Further, network operations professionals and devs will need to work more closely together in order to ensure smooth roll out of new services.

DT’s Vice President of IP Core Rainer Steege called out this internal realignment in a statement on the Netcracker deal. “A combination of innovation, solution quality and ability to work using agile/DevOps in a collaborative fashion demonstrated Netcracker’s value as a strategic partner as we work together to revolutionize the way network services are delivered through end-to-end automation.”

To take a deep dive into network automation and attendant technologies, download this report, “Network automation: Getting to zero-touch.”