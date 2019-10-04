Huawei lands role in Malaysia 5G rollout

Huawei will provide 4G and 5G services to Maxis as it prepares for 5G rollout

Yesterday, Huawei Technologies entered a formal agreement with Maxis, one of Malaysia’s major telecommunications companies, to provide 5G radio equipment, services and knowledge to help build the country’s 5G network. After being banned from operating in several countries, the opportunity in Malaysia is being viewed as break for the Chinese company.

Huawei, which has consistently denied allegations that its products represent a security risk, views itself as having been placed in the middle of a much larger conflict around trade between the U.S. and China.

Despite the persisting suspicions around cybersecurity from the U.S., U.K., and Australia, which have all banned Huawei from participating in their 5G networks, Maxis remains confident about its partnership with Huawei.

Maxis CEO Gokhan Ogut referred to Huawei as a “long-term partner,” adding that Huawei’s role in Malaysia’s 4G build has instilled trust in the company. “Our 4G network was [enabled] by Huawei’s technology, so I don’t see any issues moving forward,” he stated.

The Malaysian government has yet to release the 5G-compatible spectrum. However, Maxis plans to be ready to deploy as soon as possible after the release. Further, the telecom understands the need to modernize its existing LTE network to make it 5G-ready, and so Huawei will be supplying both 4G LTE and 5G radio equipment and services to both provide access to 5G technology and advanced 4G technology that can be used on a 5G network when the time comes.

“Leveraging on existing Maxis’ investments and footprint [will] facilitate faster rollout of 5G services when the spectrum is available,” Maxis chairperson Arshad Raja Tun Uda elaborated.

Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad released a statement praising the collaboration, saying the two companies are “supporting the growth of Malaysia’s digital economy.”

He added, “There is no doubt that 5G will be a key driver to connecting everyone in Malaysia and transforming key industries such as manufacturing, agriculture and healthcare so that Malaysia can remain globally competitive.”

Ogut said Malaysians can expect access to 5G services by the end of next year after the government releases the necessary spectrum.