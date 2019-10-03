Altran opens 5G networking center for enterprises

The 5G networking center will help CSPs and NEPs build next-gen communications solutions

Global R&D service provider Altran announced plans to launch a communications and advanced networking center in the company’s new Manhattan office, as well as hire additional experts in 5G and related technologies. The center will offer consulting and integration services for communications service providers (CSPs) and network equipment providers (NEPs) to build next-gen communications solutions.

The U.S.-based facility is an extension of Altran’s existing World Class Center for Advanced Networks, located in Europe, and appears to be a response to what Altran is identifying as a critical piece to the future success of enterprises: effective 5G deployment.

According to the Altran website, 70% of all global companies aim to have 5G use cases deployed by 2021, and the company believes that 99.99% reliability can be achieved for mission-critical applications managed by 5G.

In the press release announcing the new center, Pascal Brier, executive vice president of strategy, technology and innovation at Altran, confirmed the significance of 5G for the enterprise space, calling it a “game changer” and stating that proper deployment will require “robust, cost-effective software frameworks and platforms.”

“Altran is uniquely positioned to provide the necessary consulting and integration services, and this investment will ensure we remain at the absolute leading edge,” he continued. “By partnering with us, NEPs, CSPs and companies from all industries will be better prepared to tackle the challenges created by virtualized environments and drive the next wave of communications-enabled digital transformation.”

The networking center will offer services in the areas of 5G, network virtualization, native cloud network development and open-source integration in the hopes of providing participants with clear business cases and design-focused journey maps.

Some of the service areas offered will include business case development services, which focuses on use cases and business requirements, IoT solutions for things like data aggregation and rationalization and enterprise application enablement, and end-to-end enterprise integration, which will involve Intelligent workflow design and application integration.

Altran has been making a name for itself in 5G in China where in June, the Chinese 5G research facility FHK began using Altran’s pre-integrated 5G RAN Framework to develop turnkey 5G access integration to reduce deployment time. In the same month, Ruijie Networks, a Chinese network solution supplier, chose Altran’s RAN to help deploy 5G networks to support use cases like virtual reality classrooms and rail transit applications.

Altran’s 5G RAN framework is fully compliant with 3GPP specifications and has both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes, providing scalability for large and small deployments.