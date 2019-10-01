Oppo to offer 5G premium mid-range smartphones in 2020

Qualcomm 7 and 6 Series will power less-expensive phones, bringing 5G connectivity to more affordable devices

Now that Qualcomm expects its 7 Series chipset with integrated 5G to be available by the end of 2019 rather than early next year as previously announced, Chinese handset maker Oppo is wasting no time setting its timeline for rolling out more affordable 5G devices, as the company is reportedly preparing to offer 5G services on all premium mid-range smartphones ­­— meaning those going for $420 and up — in early 2020.

While Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Series mobile processing platforms are generally limited to high-end smartphones, the 7 and 6 Series will power less-expensive phones, bringing 5G connectivity to more affordable devices, such as those Oppo has been working on.

In general, Oppo is continuing to invest a great deal in 5G research and development. Just a few days ago, the Chinese handset manufacturer announced that it is working with Keysight Technologies to develop a 5G test lab in China that will enable Oppo to test their 5G multi-mode devices in different form factors using Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions.

Further, according to Oppo’s sales manager, the company is channeling most of its R&D team and resources into developing 5G solutions like Cloud gaming, HD multi-person video calling and Cloud photo storage.

Oppo is also continuing to strengthen its presence in India, employing nearly 15,000 workers as part of its plan to make the country a global export hub.

“We are strategically strengthening our presence in India by investing in talent, manufacturing, research and development […] and hope to make India a global export hub for OPPO,” confirmed Sumit Walia, Oppo’s vice president of product and marketing in India in August.

Most 5G phones that have so far hit the market are premium products, such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, which cost at least $1,299. However, unlike previous device rollouts and as Oppo’s announcement demonstrates, it appears that while still early in the commercial cycle, smartphone manufacturers are moving swiftly to provide more affordable 5G-enabled devices to consumers, suggesting just how quickly manufacturers expect 5G devices to become ubiquitous.