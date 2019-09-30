Keysight, OPPO establish 5G test lab in China

OPPO will leverage the 5G test lab to advance the development and validation of its 5G smartphones

Keysight Technologies and mobile device manufacturer OPPO have jointly established a 5G test lab in Shenzhen, China. The companies hope that the lab will stimulate the 5G ecosystem across the country by aiding in the advancement of cost-efficient test techniques and solutions, with high flexibility and control capabilities.

The facility, which will deploy Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions to facilitate end-to-end processes from development to deployment, will enable OPPO to comprehensively test their 5G multi-mode devices in different form factors.

“By setting up a joint 5G test lab with Keysight, we’re strengthening our ability to successfully launch 5G devices for deployment in a wide range of 5G use cases,” elaborated Donny Peng, assistant vice president of software product engineering with OPPO. “The extended collaboration with Keysight reflects the confidence we have in the company’s 5G test solutions and the expertise they offer in helping us develop reliable 5G technology.”

Further, OPPO will leverage Keysight’s Layer 1-7 test, deep network and precision measurement visibility 5G test solutions to advance the development and validation of its 5G smartphones. The companies anticipate that Keysight’s solutions, designed to ensure minimal risk in the development of 5G-based technologies, will accelerate time to market for OPPO’s devices.

Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s wireless test group, highlighted the importance of robust testing prior to global launches, adding, “This joint lab is a key milestone in our 5G collaboration with OPPO to help them deliver on their 5G strategy and bring leading 5G devices to the market.”

According to data from ResearchAndMarkets, the global 5G market is expected to reach $251 billion by 2025, while MarketsandMarkets estimates that the communication test and measurement market is projected to attain a $6.69-billion value by 2020, up from approximately $4.28 billion in 2015.

Last week, Keysight announced that it has extended its collaboration with Qualcomm to accelerate the commercialization of dynamic spectrum sharing technology. The collaboration, initially established earlier this year, utilizes Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions to accelerate the development of Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF System to support DSS, an emerging technology that is part of the 3GPP Release 15.

The collaboration between the two technology companies has already proved successful, resulting in the establishment of industry’s first Global Certification Forum (GCF) validation of 5G NR conformance test cases for radio frequency (RF) demodulation and radio resource management (RRM), as well as the industry’s first 5G NR data call in the Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD) mode.