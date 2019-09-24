5G to power Los Angeles smart building

The smart building will have a DAS comprised of 317 multi-band antennas

With help from Connectivity Wireless Solutions, Coretrust Capital Partners is employing 5G to transform its downtown Los Angeles tower into a smart building. The transformation, which includes a Distributed Antenna System (DAS) comprised of 317 multi-band antennas and 20 software defined remotes for fiber optic connectivity that cover the 1,244,925 million square feet of the 48-story tower, will provide improved cellular coverage and internet connection.

In a press release, Thomas Ricci, Coretrust managing principal described the architecture of the technology, saying it will “encircle the building like a string of pearls.”

The hope is to achieve uninterrupted cellular service throughout the entire building, including the underground parking garage and the elevators, two locations notorious for having unreliable and weak signals. Ricci also commented that the internet speeds are “lightning fast” and will be able to handle any size document, video or portfolio that needs to be sent or received. “Even large-scale architectural drawings can be sent in seconds,” he added.

Thom Antonopoulos, chief revenue officer at Connectivity Wireless Solutions said that studies reveal the importance implementing 5G and other smart building technologies in the near future because early adopters are going to see the most benefit to their cost and operations.

A smart building is any structure that uses automated processes to automatically control the building’s operations by using sensors, actuators and microchips to collect and manage data.

The smart space trend is not new, as automation and IoT has been doing their fair share to advance the field, but with 5G rollouts accelerating, 5G-enabled IoT applications are being introduced, kicking smart space development into high gear.

Capable of near real-time data transfer speeds, 5G does wonders in reducing latency and improving connection speed and reliability and is expected to facilitate more and better IoT applications for intelligent building technologies over the next few years.

Last week, Ericsson announced plans to build its first U.S. smart factory in Lewisville, Texas, not too far from its North American headquarters in Plano, Texas. The factory, powered by 5G solutions developed specifically for the industrial space, will produce advanced antenna system radios to enable rapid 5G deployments, according to a company press release.