Kagan: Don’t upgrade to iPhone iOS 13 yet

Do not upgrade your Apple iPhone to iOS 13. Not yet anyway. I would even wait till after the iOS13.1 update comes out on Tuesday. While iOS13.1 will be a great operating system, it won’t be until after the next few updates. Waiting could spare you weeks if not months of aggravation depending what you use.

The next Apple iPhone iOS is always exciting but is also typically full of bugs. Updates fix many problems, but many other problems have yet to be fixed or even discovered.

Many problems have been detected so far. Many more will likely be detected as time goes by. Let users find these problem areas and let Apple fix them before you jump in. That way you can avoid lots of aggravation with no solution.

This process takes time. It always does with each upgrade. Give Apple a chance to have their new iOS in the marketplace and let other users discover the weak links in the chain. Give them several weeks, even months to fix this upgrade with updates.

If you will purchase a new iPhone 11, because it uses iOS 13, I would also wait just to make sure you don’t have any conflicts.

Let other users find and let Apple fix iOS 13 flaws

There is a difference between upgrading and updating. Upgrading is when you switch to the next iOS. Think of moving from iOS 12 to iOS 13. Updating is the incremental improvements within each new iOS.

Upgrades happen once a year with Apple. Updates happen continuously throughout the year.

Things that can go wrong mainly fall into two categories. One, is features of the new iOS simply don’t work correctly. Until these problems are found and fixed, they often result in a poorly performing iPhone when it comes to some important features.

Two, is many apps no longer work correctly. It takes a while for app makers to update so they continue to work well. You would think there would be enough time before hand to solve any problems that occur. You would be wrong. Problems always occur.

Once you update it’s too late. So, you are better off being patient and letting this process work its way through.

While some apps continue to work, others don’t and if you use one that doesn’t work, you could be miserable for the next several weeks, even months if you rush into this.

This is what happens every time there is a major Apple iOS upgrade. Updates are fine, but upgrades can be a real pain in the rear end.

Wireless analyst also experiences upgrade problems

I say this from personal experience. As a wireless analyst for more than 30 years, I have many smartphones. That gives me the ability to upgrade some, but not all. So, even though I deal with the same weak links that screw up the user experience, generally speaking I can avoid the problems by using another device.

That’s why I am issuing this warning. iOS 13 has just rolled out. iOS 13.1 will be released on Tuesday. That will fix some problems, but others haven’t even been detected yet. It will be a while before this new operating system is fixed and ready for prime time.

So, don’t be like a kid at a candy store and upgrade now. Not yet anyway. Give Apple and their iPhone users to find and fix all the problems in the next few weeks or months. It all depends on how patient you can be.

If you really depend on your iPhone and every feature and app, you are better off waiting until Apple has the chance to polish this new gemstone. When that happens, I think you will be very happy with this new iOS 13. That’s the good news.

So, take my advice. Don’t rush it and you will be a happier camper