Apple launches iPhone 11 with Wi-Fi 6 capabilities

According to Apple, the new iPhone has the fastest chip ever in a smartphone

Apple unveiled its new iPhone series – the iPhone 11, 11 pro and 11 Pro Max – yesterday at the company’s September product launch at the Steve Jobs theatre in Cupertino, California. While the new lineup is not 5G-enabled, it will support the new Wi-Fi 6 standard.

In addition, the Broadcom A13 chipset technology used in the iPhone 11 is, according to Apple, fastest chip ever in a smartphone. The power of the new processor will be put to use in a new image-processing feature called Deep Fusion. Rolling out later this year, the feature refines images pixel-by-pixel, which may give Google’s Pixel phones, which use software rather than camera hardware to generate images, a run for their money.

The camera, in general, was a highlight at the announcement event. The new iPhones have triple-lens cameras, including two 12-megapixel camera lenses, one wide-angle and one ultra-wide-angle. As a fun addition that it appears many were eagerly awaiting, Apple’s Portrait Mode, while not a new feature, will now work on pets.

The previous iPhone model, the XR, had a battery that lasted 11 hour and 26 minutes, according to the Tom’s Guide Battery Test. While impressive enough, Apple says the iPhone 11 lasts an hour longer than the XR.

The lack of 5G functionality might come as a disappointment to some, but it can’t be denied that, starting at $699, the iPhone 11 still promises a lot of exciting features for a price that won’t break the bank.