YOU ARE AT:5GEricsson, Orange launch 5G test network in Poland
5G Orange

Ericsson, Orange launch 5G test network in Poland

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
5GBusinessCarriersEMEANetwork InfrastructureWireless

 

Ericsson and Orange Polska have launched a 5G test network in Warsaw, Poland. The 5G trial network includes 9 sites in the Warsaw district of Ochota and Powiśle, and Ericsson said that the test nework offers download speeds close to 900 Mbps.

“Today we are one step closer to launching the Polish fifth generation mobile network. We are technologically ready for this challenge. After more than a year of trials in laboratories and in the field, we have launched a network operating in the capital city. We will invite our customers to those tests, providing them with new 5G smartphones manufactured especially for Orange,” said Jean-François Fallacher, CEO of Orange Polska.

“Our collaboration with Orange Polska together with our ongoing investment across Poland contributes to a wave of 5G innovation making Poland one of the leading nations for 5G in Europe,” said Martin Mellor, head of Ericsson Poland.

Ericsson said that the test network operates in an 80 MHz channel in the 3.4 – 3.6 GHz band, made available by Poland’s Office of Electronic Communications. This band is ultimately planned for the launch of the 5G network in Poland. The network will use currently available 5G devices, including more than 100 smartphones and routers.

All the tested sites are connected to the network via an optical link with 10 Gbps throughput, which is ten times faster than the standard Orange Polska’s 4G connection. This allows for data to be downloaded at speeds up to 1 Gbps, the vendor said.

Orange plans to deploy 5G technology in Poland in 2020 or 2021, once the telco acquires the necessary 5G frequencies.

Orange Group had previously said it aims to launch 5G technology in 17 major European cities across Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania and Spain during 2019.

The telco said that these initial launches will pave the way for the company’s full-scale commercial launch of this technology, which is scheduled to take place during 2020.

Ericsson has already publicly announced 24 wins in the 5G segment. Some key customers include AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile US, US Cellular, Verizon, Swisscom, TDC, Telenor, Vodafone UK, Wind ,  Etisalat, Optus, Ooredoo, STC, KT, SK Telecom and Telstra.

 

 

Previous article
Big Mac and AI: McDonald’s drives-thru deal for second AI firm in six months
Next article
Houston Dynamo selects Extreme Networks for Wi-Fi 6 solution

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats