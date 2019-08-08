Samsung reveals latest 5G device with beefed up security

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

To much applause, Samsung revealed its latest 5G-compatible smartphone, the Galaxy Note10 and 10+ yesterday at the Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note10 release highlighted the power of their latest device, which now has a pro-grade camera and premium video editing capabilities and, in the case of the 10+, one of the biggest displays ever featured on a smartphone.

The Galaxy Note10 5G is based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 mobile platform, which features the X50 modem. However, the version coming to AT&T and T-Mobile will have Qualcomm’s newest 5G modem, the X55.

“Devices like the Samsung Galaxy Note10 5G are helping to push the transition to 5G, which will be the driving force behind the mobile industry’s largest transformation to date,” Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, Qualcomm, commented in a press release following Samsung’s product announcement.

Samsung Co-CEO DJ Koh’s opening remarks described 5G as “a game changing technology” that will create innovation around the world, but one that will also connect more and more devices, and by doing so, make security a more complicated and important concern than ever before.

To address this, Pooja Vig, Samsung director of U.S. marketing, said that the Galaxy Note 10 5G’s “hyper fast” speeds will be coupled with the company’s device management solution, Samsung Knox.

“Knox is built into the [device] and anchored directly to the chipset to make sure only the user can access the phone,” Vig explained. She added that the software will undergo regular updates to ensure the user is receiving the latest in security technology.

The Galaxy Note 10 5G is launching exclusively on Verizon’s network for the time being, and the three other major US carriers expect to offer the device in its 5G form by the end of the year.