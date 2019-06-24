Viavi provides 5G test solutions to China Mobile

Viavi Solutions announced that the company has provided 5G wireless and optical test solutions to China Mobile, the world’s largest mobile operator.

As a preferred vendor, the company said it has been working with the operator since early 2018 to test the performance and capability of 5G infrastructure in China.

During research and development testing of wireless network equipment in the 5G Phase I project launched by China Mobile recently, Viavi supported China Mobile Research Institute (CMRI) in validating 5G base station performance using the Viavi TM500 network tester. Viavi said that this solution is used by network equipment manufacturers and service providers worldwide for testing complicated lab cases, including 5G multi-device peak throughput testing, up to UL 8 layers and DL 16 layers.

In addition, Viavi is also collaborating with China Mobile to support development of Slicing Packet Network (SPN) with FlexE interface technology for 5G transport networks. Since 2018, Viavi has developed SPN features in the ONT-600 QFlex Module based on China Mobile specifications as proposed for standardization by the ITU-T.

The ONT-600 QFLEX Module was recently used by China Mobile in a 5G multi-vendor bearing network interoperability test, demonstrating the technical advantages of SPN technology for high bandwidth, low latency, ultra-high precision synchronization,flexible management and control.

“With 55 commercial networks expected by the end of 2019, this is the year the promise of 5G becomes reality. Next-generation network performance is expected to transcend today’s expectations for coverage, speed and latency, delivering a truly transformational experience,” said Oleg Khaykin, president and CEO of Viavi. “Through close collaboration with committed market leaders such as China Mobile, Viavi is helping to advance technology standards and launch the era of 5G mass adoption in China and around the world.”

Earlier this month, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) had officially issued licenses for the launch of commercial 5G networks in the country.

The 5G permits were granted to state-run carriers China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom and state-owned broadcaster China Broadcasting Network.

At the end of last year, the MIIT had previously issued licenses for 5G trials in a number of cities across China.

Commercial rollout of 5G in China was initially expected to occur during 2020. However, the decision by the government to accelerate 5G deployment will trigger investment in the Chinese market.