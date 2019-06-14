Test and Measurement: Ixia highlights the 400GbE ecosystem

Keysight Technologies’ Ixia put together what it says was the world’s first public open demonstration of the progress of the 400 Gigabit Ethernet ecosystem for hyperscale data centers, during this week’s Interop Tokyo conference in Japan.

Ten companies participated in the demo, Ixia said, which included Cisco’s Nexus 9000 data center switches, Ixia’s AresONE-400GE test system, optical physical medium dependents from Cambridge Industries Group, Finisar, Foxconn Optical Interconnect Technologies and InnoLight Technology and different direct attached cables (DACs) from Amphenol, Foxconn Interconnect Technolgy, Leoni, Molex and TE Connectivity.

“The evolution to 400GE is making real progress,” Ixia said in a release. “Companies working in the 400GE ecosystem are making the transition from the trial phase to deployment with advances in optical and copper cable technology.” The company noted that according to market research firm LightCounting, the move to 400GbE is projected to be 20 times faster than the transition to 100 GbE.

Cisco said in a statement on the demo that its Nexus 9000 data center switches are already being tested in customer trials for 400GbE.

“This demonstration illustrates the functionality, interoperability and maturity of all aspects of the high-speed Ethernet ecosystem for hyperscale data centers, ” said Thananya Baldwin, vice president of strategic programs at Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group. Also at Interop Tokyo, Ixia launched a new visibility solution for data centers, its Vision X network packet broker.

In other news from Keysight this week, the company’s senior vice president and president of its Communications Solutions Group, Satish Dhanasekaran, was appointed to the Federal Communications Commission’s Technical Advisory Council. He will serve a two-year term with the TAC, which provides technical expertise to the FCC on a variety of topics including 5G, broadband networks, spectrum, artificial intelligence and others.

In other test news:

–Rohde and Schwarz said that its engineers have conducted the “first field tests of network performance and quality from the end-user perspective” on a live 5G New Radio network, using commercially available 5G devices. It supports 5G network testing with devices including the Samsung S10 5G, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, Oppo Reno 5G and the LG V50 ThinQ 5G.

This is an important step to verify that the 5G network performance supports the demanding technical requirements and delivers the required quality of experience to the end user,” the company noted.

–Ansys and BMW said that they are creating the first “holistic” simulation tool chain for autonomous driving, in a bid to support an initial launch of a BMW vehicle with high/full automation capabilities by 2021. Ansys will have the right to commercialize the simulation test technology.

-Test lab Criteria Network Labs said that three companies this week successfully completed interoperability testing of their industrial internet of things offerings with Cisco’s IOx infrastructure. Those companies were Telit, Alleantia and Eximprod. Cisco’s IOx infrastructure on its edge compute devices enable fog applications to be deployed on devices like IoT gateways and compute appliances in virtualized or container environments, CNLabs noted.

–Accuver released new test tool support this week for the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. Full story here.

–PCTel bolstered its in-building public safety testing for FirstNet and LTE public safety networks. Read the full story over on In-Building Tech.

-Test giant and international conglomerate Yokogawa is expanding its regional offerings in Singapore to include enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions and consulting services for process and manufacturing customers. The company said that as industrial manufacturers seek to take advantage of advances in IT to better manage and leverage data across their organization, it aims to provide a range of solutions from sensors on the plant floor to business planning support.

“Industrial customers in Southeast Asia are facing increasing pressure to optimize their plant and business operations in line with the global standards of their organizations. The IT solution implementation resources and expertise we are bringing to the region from our operations in Japan will enable Yokogawa to become a truly strategic partner for our customers as they transform their operations and management,” said Toshinari Miyamoto, president and CEO of Yokogawa’s Singapore-based regional headquarters, Yokogawa Engineering Asia.