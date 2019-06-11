Kagan: Wireless carriers focus on digital experience for growth

In order to grow, wireless carriers are expanding into a variety of new digital experiences like pay TV, entertainment, news, digital advertising and much more. Each is taking a different path. The good news is with new technologies like 5G, IoT, AI and the cloud, expect them to continue to see rapid growth over the next decade.

This is both good and bad. Good for growth potential. Bad because these are new areas that most wireless executives are not up-to-speed on. There is an incredible growth potential for every wireless carrier if their senior executives know their strengths and weaknesses and properly prepare.

AT&T SHAPE shows expansion with WarnerMedia, DirecTV

This is like what AT&T is doing by acquiring DirecTV and Time Warner, which they renamed Warner Media. They are expanding and transforming into a new kind of communications, news and entertainment company. This is similar to what Comcast did with NBC Universal, which was a big success for them as well.

AT&T SHAPE is their conference at Warner Brothers Studios in Hollywood, where they show off to the world how these different companies and different technologies all well separately and together resulting in growth. Think about this like one plus one equals three or four.

Executives at other companies who understand this transformation like this, should also be focused on building a strong team and expanding. If they do, they can also climb to the top of this new and different world. If they don’t, they will face a growth struggle over the next decade.

This means there is an incredible opportunity for executives and workers from these different areas who understand how to help wireless carriers evolve to the next level. This is a golden path for the companies and for individuals in this changing space.

Don’t let this next growth wave pass you by.

Synchronoss helps wireless carriers evolve to next level

Wireless carriers need to strengthen their executive and worker level and they must partner with companies to help them with the transformation they are facing.

One of these companies is Synchronoss Technologies. The CEO of this company is Glenn Lurie, who was a senior executive at AT&T. He understands the challenge from the network perspective because he was a senior executive of one of the largest carriers in the world, AT&T and AT&T Mobility.

Synchronoss helps wireless carriers in two areas. One, they help them transform with IoT, the cloud, digital, messaging and more. The core areas where growth will grow from going forward. Two, at the same time they help carriers reduce costs which makes them more profitable.

AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint are Tier One mobility carriers

Wireless executives need to understand that they don’t know everything. They need to reach out for help. Only if they do, they can see healthy growth.

The wireless industry has gone through several major transformational eras in recent decades. The move from analog to digital. The advancement from 2G to 3G to 4G and now to 5G. The launch and rapid growth of the wireless data network.

Even more. The launch of the super smartphones like Apple iPhone, Google Android and Samsung Galaxy. Wireless pay TV and other new technologies that are changing our world.

The speed and capacity increase of wireless data services from Tier One carriers like AT&T Mobility, Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile and Sprint.

This new reality puts competitive pressure on smaller Tier Two carriers like US Cellular, C Spire Wireless and others. If they don’t keep up, they will miss the next growth wave and be left behind.

Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Altice Mobile new MVNO players

This also puts pressure on new players like companies who resell wireless as an MVNO. Companies like Comcast Xfinity Mobile, Charter Spectrum Mobile and Altice Mobile. While they offer wireless services, they are not profitable. This adventure is costing them.

I think they see wireless as a way to hang onto their market share. So, from that perspective, it is just a cost of doing business. But it would be better if they could be profitable the way other competitors are.

In fact, this area continues to expand. I expect to see Amazon, Facebook and other companies re-enter this wireless space.

So, as leading wireless carriers upgrade their executive and workforce and partner with companies to help them with this transformation, the competitive pressure is increasing for all players in the wireless world.

Wireless carriers must not miss the next wireless growth wave

The next decade will be very exciting. It will be full of winners and losers. Think of this like the 1990’s when the Internet first popped up on our radar with companies like AOL and Prodigy. As the industry advanced, there were winners and losers.

The same thing will happen in wireless. Companies who are forward thinking and which prepare for this transformation will reshape the entire industry. Companies who don’t, will find themselves missing this next growth wave and go the way of Prodigy.

So, it is crucial for every competitor to prepare in order to lead tomorrow. Just like other key moments in this industry, the next transformation wave is beginning. The only choice every competitor faces today is whether to stay with the changing growth wave or not.

Only making the right choice will assure you will be able to remain a viable competitor. That goes for executives, workers and investors. So, a word of advice. Choose wisely.