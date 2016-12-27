BI Business Intelligence estimates that more than 380 million connected cars will be on the road by 2021 – and the market is picking up speed faster than expected, even a year ago. In the U.S., Parks Associates estimates that the U.S. connected vehicle market will include 61% of the light vehicle fleet by 2012, or about 183 million cars – up from about 60 million in 2015.

“When you think about how fast the space is changing, it’s not about traditional [instrumentation]plus travel infotainment or basic amplification and speakers. It has moved on to full connectivity intelligence, over-the-air updates, cybersecurity, [a]scalable end-to-end service platform,” Dinesh Paliwal, CEO of HARMAN, recently told investors.

Among the top trends in the connected car market:

Focus on safety features and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. Kumar Krishnamurthy, principal with PWC, said that consumer are less price-sensitive when it comes to safety-related services and features.

According to PWC’s Connected Car 2016 report, “features like safety sensors, detailed engine maintenance signals, and smartphone integration are already becoming common in new upmarket vehicles. … Today’s safety package, for example, includes features such as automatic braking systems, collision protection, and emergency assistance, but as this category matures, it will increasingly become part of the autonomous driving package, which will gradually automate the activity of driving the car.”

ADAS features such as automatic braking not only help consumers drive more safely now, but also help lay the groundwork for autonomous driving, both in terms of technology and end-user comfort with the vehicle taking control.

“By 2022, autonomous packages will have the largest incremental impact on new car sales — about $54.9 billion, up 31 percent annually from 2017,” PWC reported. “And while safety packages will generate $58.2 billion in 2022, an average annual growth rate of 27 percent, most of this value will be integrated into list prices, and eventually integrated into autonomous packages.”

Moving beyond infotainment. Although infotainment packages continue to be one of the major established use cases for the connected car, services are starting to see signs of moving into a broader range of use cases. For example, IBM and GM recently announced OnStar Go, which combines GM’s OnStar service with IBM Watson APIs to create what the companies are calling “the auto industry’s first cognitive mobility platform.” It will be available in early 2017 and builds on GM’s OnStar At Your Service concierge and location-based service. GM said that OnStar Go capabilities will be available in more than two million LTE connected cars by the end of 2017, as well as millions of mobile devices that use GM’s vehicle app. Part of that service involves a partnership with MasterCard for vehicle-based mobile payments,

Preparing for more wide-spread car sharing. There is also a big push toward personalization in the car, and even moving away from a vehicle-centric strategy to one focused on people, according to Kate Migan, head of automotive for Gemalto North America. Automotive OEMs are very aware that between the parking crunch in ever more crowded cities, Millennials’ relative lack of interest in car ownership versus older generations, and the expected emergence of autonomous vehicles, vehicle ownership is expected to make a shift toward transportation-as-a-service and car sharing.

“This trend toward mobility and people-centric [services]is really a new revolution,” Migan said, and she expects mobile devices to be key to facilitating identity-based services in a car-sharing paradigm. Car-sharing providers such as Zipcar allow reservations from an app but rely on a card and card reader in each vehicle to allow users to unlock vehicles. Gemalto is enabling secure access credentials that can be downloaded to and stored on a user’s smartphone for the duration of their car-share – the ability to integrate infotainment service authentication is one thing that automotive OEMs are working on, she added.

Connecting older cars. While the connected car market is expected by most analysts to be dominated in the future by embedded systems, there are millions of cars already on the road that are not connected. Automotive applications — from navigation to dashboard infotainment alternatives like iCarMode and Dashdroid — and OBD-II port plug-ins are being produced by a wide variety of companies, from startups like Vinli to established players like Samsung (with its Connect Auto). T-Mobile US last month released its first product aimed at the consumer vehicle market: SyncUp Drive, which is a subscription-based, after-market device that plugs into a vehicle’s OBD-II port and provides a mobile Wi-Fi hot spot as well as vehicle information such as tracking, driving behavior analysis and vehicle maintenance reminders. It costs around $150 and runs on T-Mobile US’ LTE network.

Rusty Lhamon, senior director for IoT solutions, MVNO IoT partner brand at T-Mobile, said that rather than taking a platform approach, the company is focused on solving end customer’s issues and making connected car services accessible to the hundreds of millions of older vehicles on the road – and keeping the solution useful and simple for customers.

“Consumers are so connected today, but one of the things that’s really interesting is, you look at the 300 million cars on the road today and most of them are not connected,” said Lhamon. “We’ve become so accustomed to connectivity, we want it everywhere. … That type of desire is something we’ve seen across the board with folks.”

Lhamon added that “the market is ripe. We’ve seen it from our own customers, from folks we interact with. The timing really was right for this.”

The launch of SyncUp Drive was a result of customer demand for more connectivity, partnerships with ZTE and Mojio on the device and platform for the product, and T-Mobile’s expanded LTE network and coverage, Lhamon said.

Krishnamurthy said that while innovation in connected car capabilities is proceeding quickly, adoption isn’t growing nearly as fast. Widespread adoption of features can lag by as much as 11 or 12 years in the vehicle space, he added.

“The ability to technically create something is far outpacing the adoption curve,” Krishnamurthy said. “It takes a lot longer than most companies think it’s going to take, for consumers to adopt what you’re offering.”

