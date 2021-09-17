The pair are using the Verizon 5G and Mobile Edge Computing network to run BlueJeans on Vuzix’s smart glasses product

BlueJeans, acquired by Verizon in April 2020, has tapped Augmented Reality (AR) company Vuzix to help bring its cloud-based video conferencing services to the mobile edge. Together, the pair will utilize Verizon 5G and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) network to run BlueJeans on Vuzix’s smart glasses product, expanding the service’s potential use cases.

“5G and edge compute are important elements to ultimately deliver low latency and optimal performance of powerful smart glasses-based applications to enterprise customers,” offered Paul Travers, president and CEO at Vuzix. “The availably of BlueJeans on Vuzix Smart Glasses for Verizon business customers in combination with Verizon’s ultra-wideband 5G network can help deliver critical information hands-free to assist frontline workers across multiple market verticals.”

Vuzix says that Verizon has engineered BlueJeans to run on its Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses, which offer an 8-core processor, 4K capable phase-detect auto-focus camera, voice-activation, noise cancelling microphones and an extended battery life. Further, the glasses have multiple wearable mounting options, which the companies say make them “suitable for almost any enterprise environment,” and for a variety of workers such as field technicians or remote workers.

Users can access BlueJean from the Vuzix App Store. Once downloaded, the user can enter a BlueJeans meeting by scanning a QR code with the smart glasses.

When Verizon first acquired BlueJeans, Verizon Business’ CEO Tami Erwin commented, “Collaboration and communications have become top of the agenda for businesses of all sizes and in all sectors in recent months. We are excited to combine the power of BlueJeans’ video platform with Verizon Business’ connectivity networks, platforms and solutions to meet our customers’ needs.”