Nokia, Indosat Ooredoo activates 5G services in Indonesia

Nokia and Indosat Ooredoo announced the launch of commercial 5G services in Surabaya city, Indonesia, the Finnish vendor said in a release.

Under the terms of the deal, Indosat Ooredoo’s customers will be able to experience new enterprise and industrial use cases enabled by the new 5G network.

Nokia will supply equipment from its latest ReefShark based AirScale product range, including its AirScale Single RAN portfolio for both indoor and outdoor coverage. Nokia will also deploy its dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) solution, which will allow Indosat Ooredoo to use its 4G networks spectrum for the provision of 5G services.

Nokia and Indosat Ooredoo, as well as partners, Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology and the University of Oulu, will also open the Nokia 5G Experience Center at ITS’ facilities in Surabaya. The site includes a Center of Creativity designed for technology developers and ITS students to explore and develop new 5G use cases.In addition, the facility includes a Center of Knowledge with 5G millimeter-wave capability to simulate a live 5G environment for testing a range of 5G uses cases.

Indosat Ooredoo offers communications services including mobile and fixed, video, internet, and business communications services. Nokia has already worked with the operator on several network upgrades in Indonesia, including its IP/MPLS mobile transport network solution, as well as its LTE-Advanced network.

Ahmad Al-Neama, President and CEO at Indosat Ooredoo, said: “This technology will help unleash many opportunities for the region’s education, people, and economy. As the result of our collaboration with ITS, Nokia, and the University of Oulu Finland, the advanced Nokia 5G Experience Center will complete the innovation and development of local content use cases relevant to the city. With the full supports from Government, Indosat Ooredoo continues to accelerate Indonesia’s transformation into a digital and 5G-enabled nation.”

Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “We are excited to launch commercial 5G services in Indonesia with Indosat Ooredoo. Our AirScale portfolio will deliver best-in-class services to its subscribers and I look forward to working hand in hand with them on this project moving forward. The opening of the Nokia 5G Experience Center will also provide a platform to drive innovation in the country.”

Nokia said it had reached 183 commercial 5G deals with individual customers and over 240 commercial 5G engagements, including paid trials.

Nokia said that a total of 69 5G networks are already live using the company’s products and solutions.

The company said that some of the customers include AT&T, KDDI, Korea Telecom, LG Uplus, NTT DOCOMO, O2, SK Telecom, SoftBank, Sprint, STC, T-Mobile US, Verizon, Vodafone Italy and Zain Saudi Arabia.