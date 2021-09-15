Amdocs announced that it has been selected by French telecommunications group Orange to provide the business support systems (BSS) for the latter’s 5G Standalone experimental cloud network launched in July in Lannion, France.

The data- and AI-driven software-enabled network is a two-year project that aims to to encompass several hundred users by the end of 2021. The network utilizes Open RAN technology.

The Amdocs solution, which runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS), will be integrated in Orange’s multi-vendor 5G network in a hybrid-cloud approach.

“Amdocs’ 5G expertise and cloud-native digital, ordering, catalog, revenue management and charging capabilities will help us roll out this 5G experimental network and implement the new use cases enabled by 5G Slice Management as a Service,” said Koen Vermeulen, Orange Group CIO and SVP of Orange Innovation IT and Services.

Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs, said: “Orange’s vision of a 100 percent software-based network aligns with the advanced cloud-native architecture of our solutions to offer the best-in-class quality of service for each situation.”

In July, Orange announced it was launching a test Standalone (SA) 5G network in France to evaluate the benefits of cloud, AI and new radio technologies on its operation and the customer experience.

The idea is for Orange’s experimental network to basically run itself as a fully cloud-based, “zero touch” network, automatically provisioning services and fixing issues, while using data to optimize infrastructure. The network will also offer a glimpse into Open RAN and how open networking can coexist with other technologies.

The network will also host Information System OSS (Operations Support System – network inventory management and network operations), BSS (Business Support System – CRM and billing), as well as scaling Orange’s ambition using AI to secure and optimize the network and predict its behavior.

Orange is working with several industry partners including Mavenir, which will bring its MAVair family of virtualized Open RAN software solutions which will take advantage of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning platforms to enable the RAN to flex and adapt based on usage and coverage. In addition, Casa Systems will be responsible for the core network, HPE will provide cloud-based subscriber data management capabilities and Dell will supply hardware and Xiaomi devices.

Orange has already activated 5G in 160 cities across the country, according to previous press reports. Some of the initial cities covered by Orange’s 5G network include Marseille, Nice, Le Mans and Angers. Orange initially launched commercial 5G services in 15 municipalities at the beginning of December 2020.