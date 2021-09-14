Opensignal to be acquired by Comlinkdata

Comlinkdata will combine Opensignal with previously acquired Tutela into a business that will serve over 140 clients in more than 60 countries

Opensignal is being acquired by analytics company Comlinkdata in a transaction expected to close by the end of this month.

The Opensignal acquisition builds on Comlinkdata’s 2019 acquisition of Tutela, another leading mobile network experience measurement company. Together, these two acquisitions will become a combined business that will service over 140 clients in more than 60 countries.

“This acquisition is a major step forward in our efforts to create the must-have data and analytics platform that communications brands need to thrive and grow in an increasingly competitive market disrupted by 5G, fiber and gigabit Internet,” commented Dave Isenberg, CEO of Comlinkdata. “The addition of Opensignal’s acclaimed mobile network experience analytics and world-class team to the Comlinkdata portfolio will speed development of new solutions for customers in the mobile, broadband, and enterprise sectors.”

Opensignal and Tutela has also expressed excitement for the deal, with Opensignal’s CEO Brendan Gill calling it “a pivotal moment” in the company’s journey one that will strengthen its position in the industry.

“By combining forces with Comlinkdata and Tutela we will strengthen our position as a trusted, global standard for network experience insights and amplify our impact on the industry,” he said.

Hunter Macdonald, CEO at Tutela shared a similar sentiment: “We are thrilled to be working with Opensignal. Our shared mission is to improve the world’s mobile experience and with our combined strengths and global coverage, we are positioned to make an even bigger contribution to the broader connectivity industry worldwide.”

The new company will maintain central offices in Boston, Mass, USA; London, UK; and Victoria, Canada, as well as offices in Asia and globally.