YOU ARE AT:5GVerizon expands its 5G network and home internet offering
verizon 5g coverage
(Courtesy of Verizon)

Verizon expands its 5G network and home internet offering

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
5GCarriers

Verizon’s 5G millimeter wave network is now available in 82 cities, and its 5G Home Internet coverage now reaches 57 cities

Last week, Verizon announced the expansion of its 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) — branded as Ultra Wideband (UWB)— to a total of 82 cities, with the latest additions including Harrisburg, PA; Athens, GA; Orlando, FL and Fremont, CA. The carrier also revealed that its 5G Home Internet coverage is now available in five additional cities across the U.S, bringing the total to 57.

Verizon Consumer Group’s Chief Revenue Officer Frank Boulben previously told RCR Wireless News that the internet service, which runs on the carrier’s 5G network, is part of the carrier’s larger goal of becoming a full connectivity provider and to address common consumer pain points.

“We want to be a full connectivity provider for households and families,” Boulben said“That means offering mobility services, as well as home broadband, whether it’s with Verizon Fios, 5G Home or 4G LTE internet. We have multiple brands covering the entire market.”

He added that prior to the implementation of 5G, Verizon had one network for mobility and one for home, but now its 5G network can serve both mobility needs and home connectivity, allowing consumers to interact with just one brand and one company for both.

“Our continued investment in 5G Ultra Wideband means that more people than ever can experience unmatched speed on phones and a home broadband alternative that is transforming the market,” said Kyle Malady, Verizon’s chief technology officer in a statement. “We will continue our aggressive push into even more places.”

Previous article
Huawei aims to launch first 6G products around 2030: Report
Next article
Dish seeks permit to test 5G using 600MHz spectrum in Denver and Vegas

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats