Anritsu launches 5G SA service assurance with AWS



Amid an evolving carrier perspective on leveraging the public cloud for telecom networks, Anritsu is deploying its mobile network service assurance solutions on AWS’ public cloud.

The AWS news comes after Anritsu announced in June that it had landed 5G SA service assurance contract wins with two unnamed Tier 1 service providers.

“Perceptions of public cloud for telecoms networks have seen a significant shift over the last 12-18 months, with many operators assessing how to move network functions from a private cloud to a hybrid or public cloud, whilst also taking into consideration privacy, security, costs, and control,” Anritsu said in its release on the AWS deployment. The company went on to add that service assurance solutions “[need] to sit alongside those network functions in the same cloud, working to understand, monitor, assure and control the network functions and services.”

In a market report earlier this year, Markets & Markets estimated that the global telecom cloud market (across public, hybrid and private cloud) is expected to grow from nearly $20 billion this year to $52.3 billion by 2026, a compound annual growth rate of more than 21%. Anritsu says it has been laying the groundwork to adapt to the service assurance needs of cloud-based telecom networks for several years.

“The strategic investments in our business, starting in 2016 with virtualization, showed how we needed to adapt our solution to support our customers, with 5G on the horizon at that time,” said Ralf Iding, CEO of Anritsu Service Assurance. “We have transformed our business to match our customers’ needs with agile development and delivery, and we have moved our Service Assurance portfolio to work in the cloud of our trusted partners and new customers. We continue to invest to innovate and help our customers realize their investments in 5G Standalone and continue to partner with them on this inspiring journey to the public cloud.”

“This 5G Standalone technology is the most exciting moment in telecoms since the introduction of data services for mobile phones. We’ve been waiting for 5G’s ultra-low latency, hyper-density, super-speed cloudified networks for many years and 2021 is the year this anticipation becomes a reality,” said Nicolas Timothee, director of business strategy at Anritsu Service Assurance. “We have initiated the first deployments of 5G Standalone and are working closely with our customers and partners to make sure they are ready to assure their investment, services, and customers in the public, private and hybrid cloud. Deploying our Service Assurance solutions on AWS brings considerable flexibility, speed, scalability, and cost efficiency for operators as they consider their options on their 5G Standalone journey.”