How system integrators can scale up their private network business – even as demand rises (Reader Forum)

System integrators have perhaps the toughest job in the wireless business. They need to provide world-class service to companies large and small seeking to develop their own private networks — but with far fewer resources than the big service providers have. While this has been the case until now, the demand for private networks and customized services, especially at high-end mission critical companies, is set to explode in the 5G era.

Given those limited expert resources — and the enormity of the task before them – system integrators need to utilize pre-defined solutions, with hardware and software modules ready to be deployed as customers implement new services. By developing the ability to replicate their offerings — by developing “off the shelf” systems and modules that can be deployed for the specific, customized needs of their customers, taking into account customer needs including the size of the facility, devices deployed, which machines need to communicate with which departments, and more – system integrators will be able to scale up their businesses, serving more customers and satisfying the ever-increasing demand for private networks.ֿ

Using this method, system integrators can develop profiles for different kinds of customers — for example, production facilities — that can easily be implemented as needed, depending on size, area, number of sensors and cameras, or any other parameter. Thus, they will save time on deploying systems for customers, serving more customers while ensuring top-quality installations.

Among the most common use cases for these private networks is in factories, warehouses, logistics centers, power plants, and other self-contained entities where fast, zero-latency communication — the kind you get with 5G networks — will allow for greater automation. And among the boons of 5G will be the ability of organizations to deploy new services and customized modules quickly and efficiently. In 5G (and advanced 4G deployments) code is largely divorced from hardware, so organizations have much more flexibility in implementing and deploying the specific services they need and want.

An automated factory, for example, needs precise communication between AGVs (Autonomous Guided Vehicles), sensors, robots, QA cameras and control systems to ensure maximum efficiency in production, warehousing, and shipping. 5G systems will enable manufacturers to deploy customized applications that will ensure that this happens.

Those services will be designed and installed by system integrators — and it needs to be easily implementable. Factory or warehouse managers and the IT department managing the network aren’t interested in the esoterica of deployment; they just want something that works, and that can be controlled or changed when needed from an easy-to-use control panel.

It’s on the system integrator to build that customized solution and control panel, which can be time consuming if it’s done for each individual customer. So, a system integrator’s best bet is to implement an advanced framework that can replicate a proven network solution to many customers, while still allowing for customization when needed.

This technology provides system integrators with a quick ability to respond to customer requests and needs — and enables them to scale up, offering customized services and network design to numerous customers, without having to invest extra time and resources. For system integrators — and their customers — this system of certifying a project and replicating it makes a great deal of sense.