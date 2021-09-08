TPG Telecom selects Ericsson for 5G standalone core

Australian operator TPG Telecom has extended its partnership with Ericsson to include the deployment of its 5G core for a Standalone (SA) network.

TPG Telecom explained that Ericsson will deploy its cloud-native, dual-mode 5G core with the aim of covering cover 85% of the population in ten of Australia’s largest cities and regions with its 5G network by the end of 2021.

TPG Telecom said that the 5G core network is based on a future-proof network architecture that will enable the carrier to combine 4G and 5G technologies on one platform, delivering tailored services for its customers through network slicing, network exposure, and edge capabilities.

TPG Telecom Executive General Manager Mobile and Fixed Networks Barry Kezik, said: “The virtualisation of our core network has enabled us to fast-track our 5G rollout without disrupting 4G services. By introducing our new 5G core network, we are ensuring that we can significantly expand our 5G coverage whilst introducing new and innovative 5G industry applications that are tailored to enterprises.”

The mobile network owned by TPG Telecom provides services to Vodafone, TPG, iiNet, Lebara, felix and Kogan mobile customers. TPG Telecom’s 5G services are available in selected areas in more than 700 suburbs around Australia and the company currently has around 1,600 5G sites in the planning and design phase.

Earlier this year, TPG Telecom and Nokia announced that they have switched on a live 5G Standalone (SA) network in Australia on the 700 MHz spectrum band.

Under the terms of the partnership, Nokia supplied equipment from its latest ReefShark based AirScale product range including its triple band remote radio unit that supports 700 MHz, 850 MHz and 900 MHz bands. Nokia’s unit also supports 3G, 4G and 5G simultaneously across all TPG Telecom’s low-band frequencies.

TPG Telecom’s 5G SA service is already live in parts of Sydney.

Last month, TPG Telecom entered into an agreement to acquire additional 5G spectrum holdings in the 3.6 GHz band from Dense Air. Once the transaction is complete, TPG Telecom’s 3.6 GHz spectrum holdings will increase from the current 60 megahertz to 90 megahertz in Adelaide and 95 megahertz in Brisbane, Perth and Canberra.

In Sydney and Melbourne, TPG Telecom will acquire 5 megahertz of 3.6 GHz spectrum, increasing its holdings to 65 megahertz after the transaction.

The agreements still need to receive approval by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. The transactions are expected to complete in September 2021.

TPG Telecom was formed in 2019 through the merger of TPG and Vodafone Hutchison Australia. TPG Telecom had selected Nokia as its 5G equipment vendor in 2019 and that the deployment of its 5G network began in March 2020