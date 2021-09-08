NEC, AWS expand collaboration to include 5G, digital government

Japanese tech giant NEC Corporation has expanded its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in areas that include global 5G and digital government, in support of accelerating digital transformation for customers.

In November 2020, NEC and AWS concluded a corporate-level strategic collaboration agreement, and have been developing offerings and strengthening delivery capabilities since then.

As part of the new agreement, NEC aims to develop an end-to-end 5G offering and to provide it globally by combining NEC’s cloud-native open 5G mobile core, OSS/BSS solutions, local 5G use cases, and AWS cloud and edge solutions.

The Japanese company noted that it will accelerate telecom carriers’ cloudification of network workloads and enhance digital transformation for enterprises by deploying 5G-based infrastructure and applications at the network edge. This combined solution stack will be supported by NEC’s system integration services to enable customers to deploy and scale 5G networks, enhance automation and drive significant improvement in operational economics.

NEC has been certified as an AWS Government Competency Partner based on the strategic collaboration that started last year and its achievements for governments to date. Going forward, NEC said will further strengthen its relationship with AWS and focus on developing and providing a menu of offerings to accelerate the digital transformation for government activities in Japan.

By collaborating with AWS, NEC aims to develop and provide a number of offerings that connects on-premises and cloud environments securely, at high speed, and with low latency.

To accelerate these initiatives, the NEC Group has increased the number of AWS-certified engineers to 2,000 at present, aiming for 3,000, double the number from the start of collaboration in 2020.

“NEC is pleased to announce the expansion of its strategic collaboration with AWS. Last year, NEC announced this global collaboration as the first of its kind between AWS and a Japanese company. It has been a great year, seeing many successes in the areas of government, modernization and in the skill enhancement of NEC engineers. NEC is now expanding the collaboration with AWS in the areas of global 5G, digital government and in enhanced hybrid cloud offerings. With the strong global support from AWS, NEC will help drive digital transformation in the government sector and across industries as part of orchestrating a brighter world,” said Toshifumi Yoshizaki, EVP at NEC Corporation

“We are delighted to deepen our relationship with NEC. AWS welcomes NEC’s commitment and delivery of solutions built on AWS to deliver high-quality solutions that accelerate customers’ digital transformations. We look forward to NEC’s continued expansion of offerings and further expansion of delivery capabilities to optimize these transformations,” said Doug Yeum, Global Head of Alliances & Channels at Amazon Web Services.