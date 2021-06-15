Telenor, Ericsson ink cooperation agreement to boost 5G in Norway

Telenor Norway and Ericsson have entered into a joint innovation cooperation to create new 5G-powered opportunities in areas such as entertainment, autonomous transport, smart factories and remote healthcare.

“5G is more than a new network, it is a bridge into the future. 5G will have a strong positive impact on society. Through our innovation collaboration we will pave the way for both services critical for society and commercial services that will drive the digitalization of Norway,” said Ingeborg Øfsthus, CTO of Telenor Norway.

While there is significant potential for industries and businesses, higher satisfaction with 5G network performance has also triggered the demand for a new era of consumer services, Ericsson said. “According to our recent ConsumerLab study, 20% of 5G mobile users have decreased usage of Wi-Fi on their phones after upgrading. Seven-in-ten 5G users expect more innovative services and apps, and indoor coverage is rated two times more important than speed or battery life,” said Stian Solberg, CTO at Ericsson Norway.

“5G is made for innovation, and by establishing a Joint Innovation Cooperation, we will work to ensure Norway will be at the forefront of mobile innovation. We look forward to involving early 5G adoptors in Norway to innovate with us,” Solberg said.

Ericsson noted that it already operates dozens of 5G testbeds from Europe’s largest 5G research network in Aachen, Germany, to Silicon Valley’s 5G innovation hub at Ericsson D-15.

“Telenor has speeded up our building of the future 5G network in Norway. The full modernization of the mobile network in Norway is an ambitious undertaking, and the new technology will give Norwegians access to products and services that have never before been available. With 5G we get fiber optic speed over the mobile network,” Øfsthus added.

Telenor Norwary’s 5G network was commercially launched on 13 March 2020. The 5G service was initially launched in Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger and Sandnes.

Telenor is a Norwegian majority state-owned multinational telecommunications company with operations in Scandinavia and Asia. At the end of 2019, Telenor held controlling interests in mobile operations in Norway, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Thailand, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Pakistan.