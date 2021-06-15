YOU ARE AT:5GTelenor, Ericsson ink cooperation agreement to boost 5G in Norway
Telenor, Ericsson ink cooperation agreement to boost 5G in Norway

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Telenor Norway and Ericsson have entered into a joint innovation cooperation to create new 5G-powered opportunities in areas such as entertainment, autonomous transport, smart factories and remote healthcare.

“5G is more than a new network, it is a bridge into the future. 5G will have a strong positive impact on society. Through our innovation collaboration we will pave the way for both services critical for society and commercial services that will drive the digitalization of Norway,” said Ingeborg Øfsthus, CTO of Telenor Norway.

While there is significant potential for industries and businesses, higher satisfaction with 5G network performance has also triggered the demand for a new era of consumer services, Ericsson said. “According to our recent ConsumerLab study, 20% of 5G mobile users have decreased usage of Wi-Fi on their phones after upgrading. Seven-in-ten 5G users expect more innovative services and apps, and indoor coverage is rated two times more important than speed or battery life,” said Stian Solberg, CTO at Ericsson Norway.

“5G is made for innovation, and by establishing a Joint Innovation Cooperation, we will work to ensure Norway will be at the forefront of mobile innovation. We look forward to involving early 5G adoptors in Norway to innovate with us,” Solberg said.

Ericsson noted that it already operates dozens of 5G testbeds from Europe’s largest 5G research network in Aachen, Germany, to Silicon Valley’s 5G innovation hub at Ericsson D-15.

“Telenor has speeded up our building of the future 5G network in Norway. The full modernization of the mobile network in Norway is an ambitious undertaking, and the new technology will give Norwegians access to products and services that have never before been available. With 5G we get fiber optic speed over the mobile network,” Øfsthus added.

Telenor Norwary’s 5G network was commercially launched on 13 March 2020. The 5G service was initially launched in Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger and Sandnes.

Telenor is a Norwegian majority state-owned multinational telecommunications company with operations in Scandinavia and Asia. At the end of 2019, Telenor held controlling interests in mobile operations in Norway, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Thailand, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Pakistan.

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

