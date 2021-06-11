GSA reports continued growth of 5G device ecosystem during May

The number of announced 5G devices has surpassed 800 for the first time and now stands at 822 announced 5G devices, according to the Global Mobile Suppliers Association (GSA).

This is an increase of 8.7% over the last month and 62% of all announced 5G devices are understood to be commercially available. The number of commercial 5G devices has grown by 26.5% over the last quarter, passing 500 for the first time to reach 511 commercial 5G devices.

The new report reveals that 128 vendors have now announced available or forthcoming 5G devices. Across 22 different form factors, devices recorded by GSA include 416 5G phones, an increase of 29 since April 2021, and at least 144 FWA CPE devices (indoor and outdoor), of which 56 are now commercially available. Support for 5G Standalone is also seeing growing support within the device ecosystem, with 456 announced devices now with declared support for 5G standalone in sub-6 GHz bands, 303 of which are commercially available, GSA said.

By the end of May 2021, GSA had identified:

-22 announced form factors

-128 vendors who had announced available or forthcoming 5G device

-811 announced devices (including regional variants, but excluding operator-branded devices that are essentially rebadged versions of other phones), including 511 that are understood to be commercially available:

-416 phones, at least 350 of which are now commercially available

-144 FWA CPE devices (indoor and outdoor), of which 56 are now commercially available

-106 modules

-45 industrial/enterprise routers/gateways/modems

-38 hotspots

-15 notebooks

-16 tablets

-10 in-vehicle routers/modems/hotspots

-32 other devices (including drones, head-mounted displays, robots, TVs, USB terminals, among others)

“Against a backdrop of the global pandemic and economic disruption, the pace of 5G deployment and commercialization has continued unabated,” said Joe Barrett, President, Global mobile Suppliers Association. “The mobile industry has continued to see more spectrum allocated to 5G, more networks deployed and, as of today, the number of commercially available 5G devices break through the totemic 500 barrier for the first time.”