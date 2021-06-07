Kagan: Will Huawei HarmonyOS win against Android?

Can Huawei HarmonyOS succeed in the marketplace against Android when other competitors like Microsoft and Samsung OS failed? Huawei is one of the largest and most successful wireless network builders in the world. Qualcomm is the other big competitor. Huawei used to use Google Android OS on their smartphones. However, the US Government blocked this. So, they developed their own called HarmonyOS. So, can Huawei succeed when Microsoft and Samsung tried and failed?

The two largest mobile operating systems are Google Andoid and Apple iPhone. Others like Microsoft, Samsung and Blackberry tried and failed to break into this sector. Motorola was the number one handset maker until they fell off their perch in the 1990’s.

That means Android and iPhone seem to have a lock on this area with 80 – 90 percent adoption between them.

In this reality, does HarmonyOS have a chance at success?

Huawei blocked from using Google Android

Huawei if fully aware of this new challenge and would have preferred to continue using Android. However, the US Government stands in the way and will not let Google provide Android to Huawei.

So, Huawei has no choice. They are backed into a corner. In order to stay in the smartphone marketplace, they have to come up with another mobile OS. That’s where HarmonyOS came from.

This was not their choice. They know the chances of success are against them as they were with Samsung, Microsoft and Blackberry. However, to be in the smartphone marketplace, this is a move they have to make.

HarmonyOS may succeed in China, but rest of world is a question

My guess is HarmonyOS will be successful in China, because of national pride. After all, Huawei is a Chinese company.

However, in the markets outside of China, the certainty of success is more obscure. We will just have to wait and see.

Huawei builds networks in many countries. This gives them a stronger chance of success with HarmonyOS than countries which use Qualcomm or other networks.

One important item to remember… heavy hitters like Microsoft, Samsung, Blackberry and more have tried and failed to build their own OS.

So, this is a big challenge.

Can Huawei HarmonyOS succeed where Microsoft, Samsung failed?

If a competitor to Android and iPhone could have been successful, you would think these large and powerful companies with massive customer bases would have been able to make it happen.

They didn’t.

Recently, I have even read stories where Huawei is considering leaving the smartphone marketplace.

Huawei operates in all segments of the wireless industry. They build networks and smartphone and tablets and other devices.

So, if they exit the smartphone, tablet sector, it would be a hit, but they will continue with the networks on a worldwide basis.

Solution to Huawei problem with US Government

I have been watching Huawei over the years and they are under the microscope when it comes to the US and similar markets. And this scrutiny is only intensifying because of the strained relationship between the USA and China.

Unless and until the US and China governments get on friendlier terms, I get the sense Huawei will continue to face more of this kind of pushback.

It’s difficult for them to make headway in the short term because of this.

All that being said, Huawei is not going anywhere. These issues do cut into their growth potential, but on a global scale, they are still one of the top two leader in the wireless networking space, and I see that continuing.