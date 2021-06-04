Test and Measurement: Viavi adds optical module to manufacturing test platform

Viavi Solutions has made optical spectrum analysis a new module option on its Viavi Multiple Application Platform (MAP) Optical Manufacturing Test system, joining 17 other application modules for the MAP system. The MAP wideband optical spectrum analyzer (mOSA) offers a 30% improvement in measurement resolution compared to similar products on the market currently, according to Viavi, which says that the module will provide lab-grade spectral performance at a size and speed that is suited to deploy in production environments.

The module is part of Viavi’s LightDirect series of swappable test modules and is a single-slot optical spectrum analyzer, which the company says can reduce the overall footprint of the automated manufacturing test system footprint by up to six rack units.

In other test news:

–Teledyne LeCroy says that its Voyager M310e is the industry’s first test platform for USB Power Delivery (USB PD) 3.1 devices; the test company said that the platform has a SuperSpeed USB 10 Gbps protocol analyzer and exerciser, and includes full support for compliance testing for USB PD 3.1.

-In related news, Teledyne LeCroy’s Austin, Texas location will be the staging site for an 11-company interoperability demo from Ethernet Alliance for next week’s virtual OFC 2021 conference. The demo will be set up and filmed at Teledyne LeCroy’s site and then shown during the virtual OFC event. Ethernet Alliance said that the demo will represent “all facets of the Ethernet ecosystem” and highlight 800 Gbps capacity-per-port equipment and multivendor interoperability across 25 Gigabit Ethernet, 50GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE and 400GbE technologies and solutions, including an implementation of Flex Ethernet (FlexE), analysis of PAM4 signaling and a “broad array” of the latest Ethernet products and solutions, as well as several test and measurement solutions.

–Keysight Technologies says that its 5G Device Test Platform has achieved the first Global Certification Forum validation of 5G New Radio radio resource management (RRM) test cases in frequency range 2 (FR2), or millimeter wave. Those test cases were validated at the GCF Conformance Agreement Group meeting, held online in late April.

Keysight also said this week that it has expanded its support for cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) testing, adding a new C-V2X autonomous driving emulation capability to its UXM 5G Wireless Test platform.

“As the trend towards autonomous vehicles is continuously gaining momentum, the complexities for non-line-of-sight test cases and drive emulation scenarios are becoming increasingly important,” said Thomas Goetzl, VP and GM of Keysight’s Automotive & Energy Solutions business unit. “Keysight’s C-V2X ADE solution will enable automotive engineering teams to emulate and verify complex closed-loop drive scenarios in a lab environment under controlled and repeatable test conditions to maximize safety for passengers and road users alike.”

–Frost & Sullivan has recognized Artiza’s DuoSIM modular test system, calling it “one of the few systems in the market that tests at the performance level required by … niche markets.”