TBT: Megapixel madness; Carriers migrate to IMS; Cingular extends its EDGE … this week in 2004

Motorola brings the megapixel with the V710

Motorola said it will sell its first megapixel camera phone in the United States starting this summer. The company also said it has teamed with Hollywood director Scott Sanders to develop an online "advertainment" film promoting the phone. [Editor's note: Because everything lives on the internet forever, here is the V710 film.] "By finding innovative ways to showcase Motorola's dynamic phone technology, we are serving the consumer in two ways. First, we are highlighting the important benefits of the V710, which include seamless mobility, creative expression and personal freedom," said Jason Few, vice president of marketing for Motorola. "Second, we are demonstrating the role technology plays in opening doors for the development of creative content and platforms in the arts. The V710 truly is the gold standard in mobile phones." Motorola's CDMA V710 features a 1.2-megapixel camera, video capture and playback, an MP3 player and 10 megabytes of internal memory. Motorola did not name a carrier to sell the phone, although Verizon Wireless in the past has said it is testing the device. Under Motorola's promotion with Sanders, the filmmaker wrote and directed a short film "starring" the V710

Nokia debuts its first megapixel camera phone — plus MP3!

Nokia Corp. continues to increase its camera-phone presence with the release of its first megapixel device and the introduction of a new low-end camera phone. Separately, Research In Motion Ltd. announced a new device for Rogers Wireless in Canada. Nokia said it is now shipping its advanced 7610 camera phone in Europe, Africa and Asia. The company unveiled the device earlier this year. The company said the device, which features a camera resolution of 1 megapixel as well as Bluetooth, an MP3 music player and video support, will sell for around $600 without subsidies. Separately, Nokia introduced its new 3220 camera phone, a tri-band GSM device. Nokia said the phone will ship in the European, Asian and American markets starting in the summer.

Carriers prep IMS for services

BOSTON-With the full commercial deployment of Internet Protocol multimedia subsystems, carriers are gearing up for a variety of services that will converge various technologies like Wi-Fi, DSL and cable, according to a report by the Yankee Group. With this deployment, callers can forward calls, and carriers can monetize instant messaging services for both fixed and mobile networks as well as other advanced services and converged billings. "In the next 18 months, carriers will implement IMS platforms largely for specific applications, creating beachheads for its market penetration," said the Yankee Group.

Cingular extends its EDGE

Cingular Wireless L.L.C. has extended the scope of its EDGE-based high-speed wireless data service to south Florida, providing customers with access to network speeds of up to 170 kilobits per second using either the Sony Ericsson GC82 PC Card or slower speeds using Nokia Corp.'s 6200 handset. The carrier noted customers should expect average data speeds of between 75 and 135 kbps. "Our EDGE rollout demonstrates Cingular's continuing progress and evolution in advanced technology deployment," said Will Schutts, executive director of networks for Cingular's south Florida region. Cingular's current EDGE pricing plans are similar to its GPRS services and include unlimited data transmission for $80 per month. Cingular was the first U.S.-based carrier to launch EDGE services in Indianapolis in June 2003 and has recently said it expects to expand its EDGE coverage across its entire GSM/GPRS network this summer.

Alcatel joins WiMAX Forum as Nokia exits

PARIS-Building on its cooperation with Intel Corp. for broadband solutions, Alcatel said it has joined the WiMax Forum as a principal member. "Alcatel sees WiMax as an intrinsic component of this user-centric broadband strategy, which combines a broad portfolio of fixed and mobile access technologies, and field-proven network integration capabilities," said Marc Rouanne, chief operating officer of Alcatel's mobile communications activities. Nokia Corp. has pulled out of the forum.

WiMAX Forum focuses on regulatory environment, spectrum

SAN JOSE, Calif.-The WiMAX Forum has established a Regulatory Working Group "in an effort to create a regulatory environment favorable to the widespread global deployment of WiMAX Forum Certified systems." The primary goal of the group is to ensure the availability of spectrum through the worldwide adoption of specific frequency bands for broadband wireless access. The group will initially focus on spectrum in the license-exempt 5 GHz band and the licensed 3.5 and 2.5 GHz bands. "For broadband wireless access, the availability of spectrum is mission critical for enabling mass-market deployments," said Margaret LaBrecque, RWG chairperson.

Nortel’s financial woes grow

TORONTO-As it grapples with its accounting woes, Nortel Networks Ltd. dashed market expectation by failing to announce its second-quarter results. This drove down the company stock by 6.1 percent to $3.83 from a pre-open position of $4.25, indicative of the constant pressure the financial crisis has inflicted on the wireless vendor. The company said it is still reviewing its financials with its internal audit committee even as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian regulatory bodies also are examining the company's books. "This has been a challenging time for the company, our investors, customers and employees. We will get through it in good shape," said Bill Owens, president and chief executive officer, who replaced Frank Dunn, who was recently ousted by the company's board of director "for cause." "At the same time, we are encouraged to be seeing good business momentum and support from our customers with growing demand for our next-generation networking solutions." The company also fired its chief financial officer and controller. The company, which is still reeling under a series of class-action lawsuits, upset Wall Street when it announced it had overstated its net earnings for 2003 by 50 percent and overstated its losses in 2001 and 2002.

