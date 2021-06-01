Kagan: Qualcomm Smart Cities event at Peachtree Corners, GA

Last week, I attended a Qualcomm smart cities event at Peachtree Corners. As a Wireless Analyst who lives in the Atlanta Georgia area, I have found this to be an interesting smart city project. You see, I am fortunate that Peachtree Corners smart cities project is close to where I live. Today, it gives us an opportunity to look at what tomorrow will look like.

Qualcomm is a major player in this initiative. They and Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners gave a smart city update last week to the Industry Analyst community.

You see smart cities require quite a bit of wireless and computing technology all linked in a seamless blanket so they can all work together seamlessly and deliver the services of tomorrow.

Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners creating smart city prototype

Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners is truly an amazing place to see this symphony of technology to blend and create an incredible concert of new services.

If we pull the camera back, we can see there are many companies which are ecosystem partners. Creating this smart-city model will also create a viable solution which can be rolled out to other cities as we move forward.

Smart City Wireless Industry Analyst briefing

This is truly an inspiring project. Seeing this is like living in an amazing sci-fi movie, but it’s all real. At this early stage, it does not yet do everything you see in a Hollywood movie, but you can see how all these different technologies are weaving together in a web that will take us into tomorrow.

Imagine automated driving with self-driving cars. City vehicles are increasingly using this new technology which will save money, save resources and create a safer environment for both drivers and pedestrians.

Smart Cities use C-V2X or Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything

Cities are starting to deploy C-V2X or Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything technology. You see, part of smart cities means controlling traffic which improves safety for every vehicle and person in that city.

Car manufacturers are also just starting to install this technology on a pre-sale basis.

Part of this transformation means sensors and wireless communications installed and managed throughout the city.

Another part works without this by exchanging information, car-to-car. That’s where 5G wireless comes into play. The ultra-fast and immediate communications allow for a safer driving experience.

Car-to-car automated driving

That means car’s need to communicate not only vehicle-to-vehicle, but vehicle to everything around it. That’s what C-V2X means.

In these early days, most cars are not yet equipped with the right sensors and communications infrastructure to communicate with each other.

However, as we move forward, cities and cars will become smarter. Yes, we are still in the early stages of a huge long-term process, and it has only just begun.

This is important for workers, executives and investors. The growth wave in this sector will only continue to grow.

5GAA plays an important role in smart cities

The 5G Automotive Association or 5GAA is a global association. They have more than 130 member companies from industries like automotive and ICT. They all work together under this group to map out tomorrow. Ways to connect cars to their environment in smart cities.

Today, the big challenge is getting all these companies and amazing technologies all to work together seamlessly in a world where innovation regularly changes everything.

It’s one thing to create the boxes and technology. It’s quite another to manage it all and make sure it all works well together and seamlessly.

5G wireless and advanced technology will empower smart cities

This is the awkward, early days we are in today. It will continue to get stronger and better as the technology continues to improve and gets deployed throughout this smart city.

This is an incredible view into how the world of technology continues to advance.

So, keep your eyes on Curiosity Lab, on Peachtree City, on 5GAA and on companies like Qualcomm who will continue to lead us into tomorrow, one step at a time.