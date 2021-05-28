YOU ARE AT:CarriersAT&T wins $306 million in work for DHS over 12 years
AT&T wins $306 million in work for DHS over 12 years

By Kelly Hill
AT&T has won contracts to help the U.S. Department of Homeland Security modernize its networks, and the agency will gain access to FirstNet services as well.

AT&T snagged four task orders from DHS to modernize and transform the agency’s telecommunications infrastructure with IP-based networking services: Specifically, those deals involve the networks of DHS headquarters, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the Science and Technology Directorate.

The telco says that the awards have a combined value of $306 million over 12 years, if all the options are exercised. The deals were awarded under the federal Enterprise Infrastructure Services vehicle, through which AT&T also recently won $175 million in work modernizing the telecom networks of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

AT&T said that the task orders cover products and services including data networking, including SD-WAN; equipment; voice collaboration; cybersecurity and labor — and the option to access the FirstNet network, including the possibility of integration with the FirstNet network for both primary connectivity and failover connectivity at the network edge. The telco said that the cybersecurity protections will cover both zero-trust networking and reducing the number of internet connections, for improved monitoring.

AT&T said that the work on prioritizing, organizing and implementing the network transformation projects is already underway.

Kelly reports on network test and measurement, as well as the use of big data and analytics. She first covered the wireless industry for RCR Wireless News in 2005, focusing on carriers and mobile virtual network operators, then took a few years' hiatus and returned to RCR Wireless News to write about heterogeneous networks and network infrastructure. Kelly is an Ohio native with a masters degree in journalism from the University of California, Berkeley, where she focused on science writing and multimedia. She has written for the San Francisco Chronicle, The Oregonian and The Canton Repository.

